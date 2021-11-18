HOMMA and IRIS Ohyama Announce Joint Development Agreement to Deliver Smarter Lighting and Manageability

HAYWARD, CA, USA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOMMA® Group Corp., a Silicon Valley-based company that is building next generation homes using a unique combination of its own design and proprietary smart home technology, announced today a business partnership and joint development agreement with IRIS Ohyama, a major Japanese housewares manufacturer and distributor.

Through the joint development agreement, HOMMA and IRIS Ohyama will deliver a compelling residential lighting solution in the projects that HOMMA is currently developing, facilitating a top-notch smart-home experience.

Ted Homma, CEO of HOMMA, stated “We are very excited to announce this agreement as we believe this paves the way for a great lighting experience for our customers and a strong business relationship for our two companies.” Mr. Homma continued, “Given HOMMA’s established position as a smart home builder in the United States, this partnership also opens a new channel for IRIS Ohyama’s products.”

IRIS Ohyama, one of the top lighting manufacturers in Japan, offers a variety of advanced lighting products and has recently developed a new wireless lighting control system called LiCONEX. The combination of IRIS Ohyama’s products and HOMMA’s Cornerstone AI™ platform will create a robust and stable residential lighting solution, dramatically simplifying smart home manageability while providing a compelling user experience.

The two companies will install and configure its first joint smart lighting system in HOMMA HAUS Mount Tabor (https://www.hom.ma/mt-tabor), a new smart community project HOMMA is developing in Portland, Oregon. Completion is expected in December 2021. HOMMA also plans to expand its partnership with IRIS Ohyama to include temperature control and input from a variety of sensors.

Specifics of the joint development activities include:

● IRIS Ohyama lighting fixtures (down lights, LED lighting strips)

● IRIS Ohyama sensors (motion detectors)

● Integration of HOMMA Cornerstone AI (HOMMA’s originally developed smart home platform) and IRIS Ohyama LiCONEX (lighting control solution)

● Configuration and installation tools / set-up at construction sites

Unique solutions possible through the joint development include:

● HOMMA’s Cornerstone AI, which integrates IRIS Ohyama's sensor and lighting system with HOMMA's Adaptive Lighting control (on/off, color temperature and brightness adjustments), will create an optimized lighting environment for residents.

● HOMMA’s Cornerstone AI will create a frustration-free, comfortable living space catering to a user-centric experience by managing built-in smart home systems integrated during original construction.

● HOMMA’s internally developed mobile app that comprehensively works with lighting control systems (including IRIS Ohyama’s) and other built-in smart-home devices.

In other news, HOMMA is continuing its land acquisition strategy to develop additional smart home communities in the Portland metropolitan area. Further, the company is continuously looking to expand its team, especially with software engineers to develop its smart home technology as well as individuals for corporate roles. Please see www.hom.ma/careers for more information.

