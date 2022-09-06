Overnight Ramp Closure in Primm This Week

Las Vegas, Nev – Crews will close the southbound on- and off-ramp at Primm Wednesday night, September 7 and Thursday night, September 8, between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. Ramps will not be closed at the same time. When work is complete at one ramp, it will be reopened before closing the opposite ramp.

The contractor is working with local businesses to ensure employee access during the overnight closures. The ramps will not be available to the traveling public during those hours.

The closures are needed to complete milling and paving operations on the ramps. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and consider using alternate routes into Primm during overnight hours.

This project aims to improve travel from Las Vegas to Southern California. Construction is anticipated to last through September with slated completion date in late Fall.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.