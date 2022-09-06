Governor Abbott Appoints Field To 480th District Court

TEXAS, September 6 - September 6, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Scott K. Field to the 480th Judicial District Court in Williamson County, effective October 1, 2022, for a term set to expire on December 31, 2024, or until his successor is duly elected and qualified.

Scott K. Field of Liberty Hill is a Partner at Butler Snow, LLP. Previously, he served as a Justice of the Third Court of Appeals, a Managing Partner of the Field Law Firm, PLLC and York, Keller & Field, LLP, an Attorney at Baker Botts LLP, and a Law Clerk at the Supreme Court of Texas. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Williamson County Bar Association, Austin Bar Association, Williamson County Inn of Court, Texas Supreme Court Historical Society, Federalist Society, and the Austin Christian Legal Society. Additionally, he is a Life Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation and the Austin Bar Foundation and a Chair on the Board of Directors of the Texas Aggie Bar Association. He is a Mentor for the University of Texas School of Law Mentoring Program and a member of Austin Baptist Church. Field received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Texas School of Law.