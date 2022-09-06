Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,684 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,349 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Appoints Field To 480th District Court

TEXAS, September 6 - September 6, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Scott K. Field to the 480th Judicial District Court in Williamson County, effective October 1, 2022, for a term set to expire on December 31, 2024, or until his successor is duly elected and qualified.

Scott K. Field of Liberty Hill is a Partner at Butler Snow, LLP. Previously, he served as a Justice of the Third Court of Appeals, a Managing Partner of the Field Law Firm, PLLC and York, Keller & Field, LLP, an Attorney at Baker Botts LLP, and a Law Clerk at the Supreme Court of Texas. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Williamson County Bar Association, Austin Bar Association, Williamson County Inn of Court, Texas Supreme Court Historical Society, Federalist Society, and the Austin Christian Legal Society. Additionally, he is a Life Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation and the Austin Bar Foundation and a Chair on the Board of Directors of the Texas Aggie Bar Association. He is a Mentor for the University of Texas School of Law Mentoring Program and a member of Austin Baptist Church. Field received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Texas School of Law.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Appoints Field To 480th District Court

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.