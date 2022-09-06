Sacramento Career Expo Features Top Healthcare Employers
Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts’ Sacramento campus drew more than 150 prospective employees and 22 employers recently at its career expo, showcasing area healthcare employers and industry vendors while emphasizing relevant work-ready skills.
Here a Gurnick Academy student stands in one employer's money tank.
The Career Expo featured employers included Dignity Health, Sutter Health, RadNet, Ro Health, and more.
Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts offers an array of certificate, diploma, associate, and bachelor’s degree programs in imaging, nursing, and other healthcare fields.
Whether dusting off one’s resume, re-entering the job market after a slump, or a recent graduate bracing for that first interview, there was something for everyone. The event featured a professional lineup, including future-student tours, classroom demonstrations, lab stops, computer lab tours, a hall of fame, a raffle, and more. Featured employers included Dignity Health, Sutter Health, RadNet, Ro Health, and more at the school’s Cal Center Drive location this past Thursday, Aug. 25.
“This event signifies the importance of workforce development to healthcare clinicians in the Greater Sacramento region,” says Abraham Cicchetti, campus director. “Our clinical partners are integral to training students and supporting graduates with employment opportunities. Many of them participated in the Career Expo and look forward to hiring our alumni. Employers highly seek after our graduates, and we will continue to provide quality graduates to the healthcare community,” concludes Cicchetti.
“This event was spectacular. We loved the atmosphere of the event, and your students were remarkable,” said Allison Jepsen, a Recruiter from Alice Care and an employer who participated in the Expo. “We are excited to attend future events.”
“This was an incredible setup,” said one participating employer, Breanna Francolino, Senior Staffing Consultant from Ro Health. “One of the best I have ever seen!”
“I’m so glad I went to the career fair I made connections and learned a lot about the current market,” said Nicole Sebastian, an Ultrasound student.
Brynn Schulze, another Ultrasound student, echoed, “It was all very helpful and informative.”
“We all have had to learn new ways of communicating and living our lives,” said Dave Kuhs, Career Services and Talent Acquisition director for Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts. “However, nothing beats face-to-face contact with employers and future hires. Direct access, shaking hands, and sharing experiences to assist in the hiring process, all of Gurnick’s Sacramento Campus Career Expo participants stated what a great feeling it was to be working with people again, in person.”
The expo comes at a fortuitous time, as healthcare demands are only expected to expand. According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, healthcare occupations are projected to grow by 16 percent from 2020 to 2030, adding about 2.6 million new jobs.1 This growth is due mainly to an aging population, leading to greater demand for healthcare services.1
Healthcare professionals continually report impacting patients’ lives for the better. According to Indeed Career Guide, vocational healthcare offerings often include some of the following: Fulfilling work, good earning potential,2 a strong job outlook,2 stimulating work environments, and a variety of career options, such as travel or positions within varying educational levels, and flexible schedules.3*
Additionally, the Academy makes available Gurnick Edge, an online job portal coordinating professional development for students and alumni while making talent available to prospective employers. Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts offers an array of certificate, diploma, associate, and bachelor’s degree programs in imaging, nursing, and other healthcare fields.~
*Job opportunities in healthcare vary from person to person.
Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts is a private, post-secondary academy offering quality allied health, imaging, and nursing programs operating six campuses in California, including San Mateo, Modesto, Fresno, Concord,
Sacramento, and Van Nuys.
