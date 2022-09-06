Sacramento Career Expo Features Top Healthcare Employers

Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts’ Sacramento campus drew more than 150 prospective employees and 22 employers recently at its career expo, showcasing area healthcare employers and industry vendors while emphasizing relevant work-ready skills.

Whether dusting off one’s resume, re-entering the job market after a slump, or a recent graduate bracing for that first interview, there was something for everyone. Here a Gurnick Academy student stands in one employer's money tank.

The Career Expo featured employers included Dignity Health, Sutter Health, RadNet, Ro Health, and more.

Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts offers an array of certificate, diploma, associate, and bachelor’s degree programs in imaging, nursing, and other healthcare fields.