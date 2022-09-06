Troop J Weekly Report (08/29/22-09/04/22)

# of School Visits conducted – 0

# of OUI Alcohol Arrests – 1

# of OUI Drug Arrests – 0

# of DV Arrests – 0

08-29-22

Trooper Jarid Leonard conducted a traffic enforcement detail on Route 3 in Trenton. Distracted drivers were stopped for manipulating a cellular device while in heavy traffic. Many of those motorists were issued summonses for using a handheld device while driving a motor vehicle.

Trooper Jarid Leonard is investigating a report in Brookton Township. It was reported someone kicked in the front door to a camp. Currently the investigation is ongoing.

08-30-22

On August 29, 2022, Trooper Leonard, Sergeant Ryan, and Corporal Taylor responded to Marden's in Calais. Sergeant Ryan responded to an alarm and found the front windows had been smashed in with a rock. While en route, Trooper Leonard found a male walking away from the scene on North Street in Calais. His name was David Dean (44) of Baileyville. Marden's supplied a photo of the suspect from their store video. David matched the description down to his clothing and facial characteristics. David was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail for:

- Burglary, Class C

- Aggravated Criminal Mischief, Class C

- Criminal Trespass, Class D

- Theft by Unauthorized Taking or Transfer, Class E

Trooper Jarid Leonard conducted a traffic enforcement detail on Route 1 in northern Washington County. Distracted drivers were stopped for manipulating a cellular device while in heavy traffic. Many of those motorists were issued summonses for using a handheld device while driving a motor vehicle.

Trooper Steven Mahon arrested Brandon Summerson (31) of Jonesboro, for Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol after a traffic stop in Gouldsboro.

08-31-22

Trooper Travis Chapman is investigating a theft of a Generac generator from a camp in Danforth. Currently the investigation is ongoing.

Trooper Jarid Leonard conducted a traffic enforcement detail on Route 3 in Trenton. Distracted drivers were stopped for manipulating a cellular device while in heavy traffic. Many of those motorists were issued summonses for using a handheld device while driving a motor vehicle.

Trooper Jarid Leonard conducted a motor vehicle stop in Trenton on Madison Hayward (21) of Trenton. Madison was charged for failing to register her motor vehicle and using a handheld device while operating a motor vehicle.

09-04-22

Sergeant Endre conducted a motor vehicle stop in Milbridge on Oscar Hughes (56) of Milbridge. Oscar was charged for operating after suspension and possessing a suspended driver’s license.