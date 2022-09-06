Quito, leading destination in South America
The Capital of the Center of the World has been awarded "South America's Leading City Destination 2022" at the World Travel AwardsMONTEGO BAY, JAMAICA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Capital of the Center of the World has been awarded "South America's Leading City Destination 2022" at the World Travel Awards reaffirming its position as an international destination, highlighting its valuable historical, cultural, and artistic heritage, in addition to its gastronomy, landscapes and natural spaces.
Quito was present at the Caribbean & The Americas Gala Ceremony 2022 event, which took place on August 31 at the Sandals Montego Bay in Jamaica, where it was recognized, for the eighth time, as the leading tourist city in South America thanks to the votes of classified industry executives and consumers.
This year, Quito was nominated along with Asunción, Bogotá, Buenos Aires, Guayaquil, La Paz, Lima, Río de Janeiro, and Santiago de Chile, consolidating itself as a leading destination thanks to the thousands of tourists who choose it each year.
These event, held annually by the World Travel Awards, represent the highest recognition of excellence within the tourism industry, where companies, entities and destinations are rewarded through a wide variety of awards.
Quito, located in the heart of the Andes, consolidated as a leading destination thanks to the thousands of tourists who choose it every year for its prodigious mountains, fabulous landscapes, and its historic center, where the pre-Hispanic, colonial, traditional and modern coexist harmoniously.
The natural paradises of the Ecuadorian capital, its abundant flora and fauna and its adventure tourism offer, as well as its gastronomic proposals, also made it worthy of this distinction.
About Quito Tourism Board
Quito Tourism Board is the institution that facilitates and manages the development and promotion of tourism and the meeting industry of the Metropolitan District of Quito, in partnership with the tourism system and other productive sectors, for the benefit of local, national, and foreign visitors.
The capital of Ecuador is the closest to the sun and the only place where it is possible to set foot in the northern hemisphere and another in the southern hemisphere. In Quito converge the pre-Hispanic, the colonial, the traditional and the modern. Its historic center was the First Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
Besides to being the cultural and artistic center of the country, it offers exceptional gastronomy and is the gateway to the four worlds of Ecuador: Galapagos, Pacific Coast, Andes, and the Amazon
