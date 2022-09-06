PSC Commission Conference Set for Thursday, September 8



TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a Commission Conference on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 9:30 a.m.

Items scheduled for consideration can be found here. Public comment may be taken on any item noticed for public participation. Any interested person wanting to participate on any item should contact the PSC’s Office of General Counsel at 850-413-6199. Thursday, September 8, 2022 9:30 a.m. Betty Easley Conference Center Joseph P. Cresse Hearing Room (Room 148) 4075 Esplanade Way Tallahassee, Florida The Commission Conference may be broadcast on the Florida Channel (check your local listing) and is available on the PSC’s website. Click the camera icon on the left side toolbar. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.