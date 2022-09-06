'Moonage Daydream' Film Premieres in London

06 Sep 2022

Moonage Daydream , the first officially sanctioned Crossfire Hurricane and Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck , spoke prior to the film, saying, 'the challenge we took from David was to get out of our comfort zone. It is a very strange film you're about to see.' He continued, 'What can I offer you that we don't already know [about Bowie]? I suppose the answer is the unknown.' , the first officially sanctioned David Bowie documentary, had its premiere last night in London. Directed by Brett Morgen, the director behind music documentaries such asand, spoke prior to the film, saying, 'the challenge we took from David was to get out of our comfort zone. It is a very strange film you're about to see.' He continued, 'What can I offer you that we don't already know [about Bowie]? I suppose the answer is the unknown.'

'If you ever wonder what to do at any given moment,' Morgen added, 'ask yourself, what would David do?'

Morgen was presented with an abundance of material from the estate earlier in 2017. Gathered from Bowie's personal archives, it included Bowie's master recordings and hours of never-before-seen film footage, the former mixed by the artist's long-time producer, Tony Visconti. Thus far, reviews for the film have been universally positive since its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, with Vogue describing it as 'a gloriously immersive kaleidoscopic examination not so much of Bowie's life here on earth, but of the life he lived inside his head and his heart, which led him to create his art.' The film will release exclusively in IMAX on 16 September, and later across cinemas in the UK on 23 September.

The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars in June. The film shares its name with the legendary Genesis Publications book, which was recently re-released as an anniversary edition in celebration of 50 years ofin June. Moonage Daydream contains over 600 photographs taken by Mick Rock alongside a personal and often humorous commentary from David Bowie, together giving unprecedented insight into his work and the creation of his most memorable persona.

'This is a book of extraordinary photographs. Ziggy Stardust blazed briefly but intensely, and I am delighted to see his life and times as a rock'n'roll star immortalised in this book.' - David Bowie