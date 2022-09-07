CallCabinet Announces Compliance Call Recording for Webex Contact Center
CallCabinet delivers cloud-based compliance call recording to Webex Contact Center to modernize the customer experience and provide a secure recording solution.
Whether you’re an enterprise looking to migrate to the cloud or a communications provider, CallCabinet makes cloud compliance recording easy.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CallCabinet, a cloud-based compliance call recording solution for unified communications platforms, announced the integration of compliance call recording to Webex Contact Center. As a Cisco Preferred Solution Partner, CallCabinet delivers cloud-native compliance call recording to Webex by Cisco’s communications platforms.
— John McCarthy, Chief Operating Officer at CallCabinet
Webex Contact Center, a unified, omnichannel contact center solution, is centrally managed and administered from the cloud to improve operational efficiency and help reduce costs. CallCabinet ensures 100% of the calls are compliantly recorded, allowing organizations to share their data to third-party systems such as Bloomberg Vault and SteelEye easily and securely.
Cloud-based contact centers improve the agility and flexibility of operations by no longer requiring premise-bound operations. With cloud security often outperforming on-premise security, cloud-based contact centers provide organizations with a premier compliance recording solution.
“For too long, businesses and their workforce have been held captive by premise-based recording.” said Ryan Kahan, CEO of CallCabinet, “Communications solution providers are rapidly creating cloud-native solutions to keep up with the worldwide demand. CallCabinet was there to integrate with the first cloud-based communications platforms and will continue to provide comprehensive compliance recording to all of them.”
As businesses increasingly migrate from legacy, premise-based compliance recording to the cloud, CallCabinet serves as an essential service offering to integrate archival and new compliance recordings into usable voice data.
With CallCabinet’s data centers located in six continents, organizations operating in highly regulated industries are thoroughly protected under call compliance. Data sovereignty, data security, resilience, redundancy, and multi-tenancy are backed by CallCabinet global support.
John McCarthy, Chief Operating Officer at CallCabinet said, “We remain at the forefront of the cloud revolution, and we’re assisting business and communications platforms alike. Whether you’re an enterprise looking to migrate to the cloud or a communications provider, CallCabinet makes cloud compliance recording easy.”
Contact centers around the world are rapidly modernizing their operations to the cloud. Webex Contact Center is providing these businesses with innovation, flexibility and the agility of the cloud alongside security and scalability.
About CallCabinet
CallCabinet's compliance call recording, automated quality assurance and next-gen voice analytics modernizes the customer experience, mitigates security risks, and meets global compliance and data sovereignty standards. Reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) with full ownership of security compliance, controls and data. CallCabinet’s cloud security, rotating encryption methodology, redundant and resilient network is a secure and compliant multi-platform, multi-tenant, carrier-grade solution that is telephone system - and communications platform - agnostic.
Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CallCabinet has additional regional offices in Australia, Germany, South Africa and the United Kingdom.
About Webex by Cisco
Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. Webex's focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality and familiarity with technology. Its solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. Webex works with the world's leading business and productivity apps – delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com.
Jessica Kruger
CallCabinet Corporation
+1 800-653-1389
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn