Image One Facility Solutions Franchise Opening in Cape Coral
Husband and wife duo with decades of professional cleaning experience bring their industry expertise to Cape Coral and the surrounding areaROLLING MEADOWS, IL, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Image One Facility Solutions, a top commercial cleaning franchise recognized for owner satisfaction and affordability, has announced the opening of a new franchise location in Florida.
Husband and wife duo Pat Rossi and Maria Stella Lacopo—spearheaded by Lacopo—are opening up their Image One location in Cape Coral, a community just outside Fort Myers. Lacopo has worked with some of the world's biggest brand names such as Dynamite and Cirque du Soleil, and the couple worked together growing a cleaning business in Montréal, Canada.
“With 20 years of experience in the cleaning industry in Canada, we are confident that we will provide excellent service to our clients in the Cape Coral region,” said Lacopo, owner of the new Image One franchise. “We have learned how to keep clients satisfied, as well as be advocates for our employees. We were looking for a way to fulfill our lifelong dream of becoming business owners in the U.S., and are excited to do this as a part of Image One.”
Franchising since 2011 and with a corporate headquarters in the Chicago suburbs, Image One launched a new franchise affiliate program in 2015 to further expand the franchise nationwide. Since then, the franchise has added owners in regions across the country, including in Cincinnati, Denver, Detroit, Fort Myers, Nashville, Orlando, Atlanta, and Houston.
“Both my wife and I have backgrounds in business marketing,” said Rossi. “I’ve also worked in sales in several industries, so I feel well prepared to take on the operational management tasks to grow our franchise and to serve our community.”
Image One provides necessary training, tools and support to help franchise affiliates build their business, including teaching franchisees the latest cleaning techniques and empowering them with insights on best-in-class equipment and technology. Ongoing training is delivered both at Image One’s corporate headquarters and onsite at existing client locations to ensure that franchisees continue to grow their own businesses.
“Maria and Pat are extremely determined, business-minded people,” said Tim Conn, President and co-founder of Image One. “I look forward to seeing the fresh skillset that they bring to this Florida community. We are lucky to have them as part of our Image One franchise family.”
The franchise territory will include Cape Coral, Matlacha, Pine Island, North Fort Myers, and the surrounding area. The pair hopes to get involved with local foundations and charities, as well as providing a positive working atmosphere for their employees. In her free time, Lacopo enjoys painting and anything artistic, while Rossi is a passionate singer and songwriter who has performed alongside artists such as Bon Jovi, 3 Doors Down, and others.
The cost to open an Image One franchise ranges from approximately $43,000 to $91,000. Startup costs are among the most affordable in the franchise industry.
For information on the franchise, visit https://www.imageoneusa.com/our-locations/cape-coral-fl/.
About Image One
Image One USA is a commercial cleaning services business. The Image One franchising model was formed on the principles of transparency, training, and top-notch financial and customer service support. It is regularly recognized as a top franchise by third-party franchise and business publications, including CNBC.com, Entrepreneur.com and Franchise Business Review.
Image One franchisees work for themselves in a unique relationship with the franchise company. Image One provides them with customer support for their business, ongoing training, along with assistance with billing, equipment and sales training. Image One has commercial cleaning franchise locations covering Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Fort Myers, Nashville, Orlando, Atlanta, and Houston. Franchise territories are available nationwide. For information on the franchise, https://imageonefranchise.com/.
For more information on the brand, visit http://ImageOneUSA.com.
Bob Spoerl
Bear Icebox Communications Inc.
773-453-2444
email us here