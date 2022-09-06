Polaris Aero LLC Awarded U.S. Air Force SBIR Phase II Contract
AFWERX selects Polaris Aero for a Small Business Innovation Research Phase II contract to adapt its VOCUS Safety Intelligence Platform for Dept. of Air Force.SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polaris Aero LLC (polarisaero.com) announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II contract in the amount of $750,000, focused on the VOCUS Safety Intelligence Platform to investigate its potential to fill capability gaps in the Department of the Air Force (DAF).
The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through a faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and losing bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution.
The DAF began offering 'The Open Topic' SBIR/STTR program in 2018, which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded. This month, Polaris Aero will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.
About Polaris Aero LLC
Polaris Aero is an aviation software company specializing in risk analysis and safety management systems (SMS). By transforming data into actionable insights, Polaris Aero helps organizations achieve the highest levels of organizational safety, operational effectiveness, and regulatory compliance. Polaris Aero is a Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB) headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, or to request a software demonstration, visit polarisaero.com.
About AFRL
The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space, and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 11,000 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit: www.afresearchlab.com.
About AFWERX
AFWERX, a program office at the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), connects innovators across government, industry and academia. Through innovation and collaboration with our nation’s top subject-matter experts and harnessing the power of ingenuity of internal talent, by expanding technology, talent, and transition partnerships for rapid and affordable commercial and military capability. Additional information is available at: https://www.afwerx.com/.
About AFVentures
AFVentures invests in emerging technologies to scale Department of the Air Force capabilities, strengthening the US industrial base that empowers Airmen and Guardians by incentivizing private, for-profit investment in national security interests. Our success is achieved by connecting novel commercial solutions with defense problem sets, de-risking Airmen and Guardian initiatives to fill capability gaps and transition technologies. Learn more at https://afwerx.com/afventures-overview/.
