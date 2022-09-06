Wood Pellet Market to Receive Overwhelming CAGR of 10.59% by 2029 Size, Share, Global Industry Trends and Future Growth

Global Wood Pellet Market was valued at USD 11.63 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 26.03 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 10.59% in 2022-2029.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Wood Pellet Market was valued at USD 11.63 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 26.03 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 10.59% in 2022-2029.

An international Wood Pellet Market research report is a great store to acquire current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the Wood Pellet Market industry for the precise forecast period. The report performs analysis and discussion of important market trends, market size, sales volume, and market share for Wood Pellet Market industry. Estimations about the rise or fall of the CAGR value for specific forecast period are also mentioned in this market report. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are two of the most extensively used techniques while preparing the winning Wood Pellet Market analysis report.

To organize such a world-class report, the combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology have been used. Thoroughly described market segmentation aspect provides a clear idea about the product consumption based on several factors ranging from type, application, deployment model, end user to geographical region. The exploitation of established statistical tools and coherent models for analysis and forecasting of market data makes this report outperforming. Moreover, market drivers and market restraints assessed in Wood Pellet Market research report makes attentive about how the product is getting utilized in the recent market environment and also provide estimations about the future usage.

Get the PDF Sample Copy (Including FULL TOC, Graphs and Tables) of this report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-wood-pellet-market

Market Definition

Wood pellets are compressed wood particles made primarily from wood waste and agricultural waste such as straw. When compared to unprocessed biomass, they are dense, have low moisture and ash content, and have a high energy content. Apart from that, wood pallets find widespread use in the residential and commercial sectors for cooking, grilling, and supplying heat due to their low cost and low maintenance. They are also used in large-scale biomass supply chains to help reduce costs in biomass storage, handling, and transportation.

Some of the major players operating in the wood pellet market are

DAIKIN (Japan)

Dow (U.S.)

Freudenberg SE (Germany)

Drax (UK)

Enviva Corporate (U.S.)

The Westervelt Company, Inc. (U.S.)

Energex (Australia)

VT Wood Pellet Co LLC (U.S.)

Sinclar Group Forest Products. (Canada)

Snow Timber Pellets (U.S.)

TRICO (U.S.)

BIOENECO SDN. BHD. (Malaysia)

Zauba Technologies & Data Services Private Limited. (India),

Agon Biomass (Egypt),

SOLVAY (Belgium)

Land Energy Girvan Lt (UK)

Lignetics Inc. (U.S.)

Drax Group (UK)

Graanul Invest (Estonia)

WOOD PELLET MARKET DYNAMICS

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

High Demand for Carbon Neutral and Sustainable Fuel

Pellet-based power plants are gaining popularity as a viable alternative to coal-fired power plants, highlighting the need for wood pellets in the industrial sector. Furthermore, the consumers in developed regions are more environmentally conscious, which explains their growing reliance on renewable energy sources. In developing countries, bio-based energy sources are gaining traction for electricity generation. Rising energy consumption and favorable government policies are cited as reasons. The use of wood pellets in the industrial sector is increasing due to a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. The impressive growth can be attributed to continued advancements in combustion technology.

Increased Demand of Wood Pellet

Another major driver of the market is the increasing use of wood pellets in power generation across the globe. Furthermore, the high combustion efficiency of wood pellets is propelling the market forward. This, combined with rising oil prices and the growing use of wood pellets to heat federal and municipal buildings, office buildings, and educational facilities, is providing end-users with lucrative growth opportunities.

Fire Damaged Trees Emerge as Viable Source

Aside from sawmill residues and shavings, the wood pellet manufacturers are diversifying their feedstock by using fire-damaged trees. Stakeholders in Europe and Asia are becoming more popular as a result of their adoption of these strategies to increase production volumes. They are capitalizing on incremental opportunities in the rapidly growing energy sector, which is driving demand for wood pellets.

Furthermore, due to rising levels of heat-trapping greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, there is a significant increase in global concerns about global warming and climate change, which will further propel the growth rate of wood pellet market. Additionally, the ongoing trends related to outdoor kitchens in developed nations will also drive market value growth. The policy changes related to coal-fired plants are also projected to bolster the growth of the market.

View Full This Report including TOC & Graphs@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-wood-pellet-market

GLOBAL WOOD PELLET MARKET SCOPE

The wood pellet market is segmented on the basis of grade and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Grade

Premium

Standard

Utility

Application

Residential Heating, Power Plants

Combined Heat and Power (CHP)

Commercial Heating

Wood Pellet Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The Wood Pellet market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, material type, end user and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Wood Pellet market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the high demand for fiber cement Wood Pellet within the region.

Asia-Pacific on the other hand, is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the prominent presence of fiber cement Wood Pellet market players within the region. Moreover, the high requirement for the residential and commercial building construction also boosts the regional demand.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Key Question Answered in Report.

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Wood Pellet Market?

What are the different marketing and distribution channels?

What is the current CAGR of the Wood Pellet Market?

What are the Wood Pellet market opportunities in front of the market?

What are the highest competitors in Wood Pellet market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five techniques?

What is the Wood Pellet market size and growth rate in the forecast period?

Table of Contents:

Global Wood Pellet Market Research Report 2022-2029

Chapter 1: Wood Pellet Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3: Wood Pellet Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4: Global Wood Pellet Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5: Global Wood Pellet Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6: Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Wood Pellet Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Global Wood Pellet Market Forecast

Directly Purchase Report@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-wood-pellet-market

Top Trending Reports by DBMR:

Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-solar-photovoltaic-glass-market

Global Small-Scale Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-small-scale-lng-market

Global Stain Resistant Coatings Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-stain-resistant-coatings-market

North America Automotive Interior Materials Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-automotive-interior-materials-market

North America Foam Insulation Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-foam-insulation-market

Global Zinc Chemicals Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-zinc-chemicals-market

Global Opaque Polymers Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-opaque-polymers-market

Global Propylene Oxide Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-propylene-oxide-market

Global Sulfate of Potash Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-sulfate-potash-market

Global Plasticizers Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-plasticizers-market

Global Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-pharmaceutical-grade-sodium-chloride-market

Global Smart Coatings Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-smart-coatings-market

Global Packaging Adhesives Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-packaging-adhesives-market

Global Oleo Chemicals Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-oleo-chemicals-market

Global Paper Dyes Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-paper-dyes-market

Global Texture Paint Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-texture-paint-market

About Data Bridge Market Research, Private Ltd

Data Bridge Market Research Pvt Ltd is a multinational management consulting firm with offices in India and Canada. As an innovative and neoteric market analysis and advisory company with unmatched durability level and advanced approaches. We are committed to uncover the best consumer prospects and to foster useful knowledge for your company to succeed in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research is a result of sheer wisdom and practice that was conceived and built-in Pune in the year 2015. The company came into existence from the healthcare department with far fewer employees intending to cover the whole market while providing the best class analysis. Later, the company widened its departments, as well as expands their reach by opening a new office in Gurugram location in the year 2018, where a team of highly qualified personnel joins hands for the growth of the company. “Even in the tough times of COVID-19 where the Virus slowed down everything around the world, the dedicated Team of Data Bridge Market Research worked round the clock to provide quality and support to our client base, which also tells about the excellence in our sleeve.”

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Our coverage of industries includes