Ballistic Protective Equipment Market

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the ballistic protective equipment market was valued at USD 13.26 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 11.64 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.20 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Market Definition

Ballistic protective equipment is a kind of personal armor that offers to protect the wearer from projectile weapons, in which including different types of shrapnel and bullets. It is used to protect the person from ballistic threats. Ballistic protection may be necessary for law enforcement officers, military personnel, or civilians who are at threat of exposure to ballistic injury.

Some of the major players operating in the ballistic protective equipment market are:

BAE Systems (UK)

3M (US)

Rheinmetall AG (Germany)

Ten Cate protective (Netherlands)

FMS Enterprises Migun LTD. (Israel)

Point Blank Enterprises, Inc. (US)

DuPont (US)

Ada(Canada)

Survitec Group Limited (UK)

ArmorWorks (US)

Revision Military (US)

ArmorSource, LLC (US)

Southern States, llc (US)

Craig International Ballistics Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Teijin Limited (Japan)

Saab (Sweden)

MKU Limited (India)

Morgan Advanced Materials (UK)

ELMON (Greece)

Honeywell International, Inc. (US)

Permali Gloucester Ltd.UK)

BALLISTIC PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT MARKET DYNAMICS

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Increased terror activities

Cross border conflict and rising terrorist attacks have enforced military agencies to acquire ballistic equipment to confirm about safety of military personnel. For example, in 2019, the US government was awarded contact to Koninklijke TenCate which provides and develops enhanced small arms protection insert (ESAPI). ESAPI is a ceramic trauma plate which is used in bulletproof vests to protect from high velocity armor-piercing rounds. These investments in procurement of ballistic protection plates are anticipated to increase the growth of global ballistic protection market.

Rise in adoption of light and composite material

Composite armors are lighter than metal ballistic protection armors. Composite ballistic protection armors are costly but stronger than other forms of ballistic protection armors. For example, US Army’s Aviation Applied Technology Directorate developed composite metal foam (CMF).With North Carolina State University, CMF is a highly porous metal with up to three times less, than steel plate armors and two times more weighs and heat resistance. Such R&D in the field of composite materials for ballistic protection will drive the global ballistic protection market.

Growth to be influenced by government regulations

Government regulations and policies have re-instated for accountability in hazardous accidents and events at sites. This has forced to take initiatives by leading personal protective equipment and clothing as part of the industry norm and standard.

Opportunities

Technology advancement

Technological advancements in ballistic protective equipment for manufacture of flexible, a light weight, and thin protective equipment. Further, rising advancements in raw materials for example, ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) in ballistic products is anticipated to increase the growth of the global ballistic protective equipment market.

Rise in demand for light weight equipment

Increase the demand of light weight equipment due to which the manufacturers use better raw materials to reduce the weight of ballistic product along with innovation of breathable armor wear. This is anticipated to generate new opportunities for the industry participants for more investments.

GLOBAL BALLISTIC PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT MARKET SCOPE

The ballistic protective equipment market is segmented on the basis of material, products, platform, threat level, technology and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Material

Aramid

Composites

UHMWPE

Steel

Others

Product

Head protection

Soft Armor

Hard Armor

Platform

Airborne

Marine

Land

Threat Level

Level II & Level IIA

Level III & Level IIIA

Level IV & above

Technology

Soft Armor

Hard Armor

Application

Defence

Commercial

Law Enforcement

Security

Others

Ballistic Protective Equipment Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The Ballistic Protective Equipment market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, material type, end user and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Ballistic Protective Equipment market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the high demand for fiber cement Ballistic Protective Equipment within the region.

Asia-Pacific on the other hand, is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the prominent presence of fiber cement Ballistic Protective Equipment market players within the region. Moreover, the high requirement for the residential and commercial building construction also boosts the regional demand.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Ballistic Protective Equipment Market Overview: It incorporates six sections, research scope, significant makers covered, market fragments by type, Ballistic Protective Equipment market portions by application, study goals, and years considered.

Ballistic Protective Equipment Market Landscape: Here, the opposition in the Worldwide Ballistic Protective Equipment Market is dissected, by value, income, deals, and piece of the pie by organization, market rate, cutthroat circumstances Landscape, and most recent patterns, consolidation, development, obtaining, and portions of the overall industry of top organizations.

Ballistic Protective Equipment Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, driving players of the worldwide Ballistic Protective Equipment market are considered dependent on deals region, key items, net edge, income, cost, and creation.

Ballistic Protective Equipment Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this segment, the report examines about net edge, deals, income, creation, portion of the overall industry, CAGR, and market size by locale. Here, the worldwide Ballistic Protective Equipment Market is profoundly examined based on areas and nations like North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Ballistic Protective Equipment Application or End User: This segment of the exploration study shows how extraordinary end-client/application sections add to the worldwide Ballistic Protective Equipment Market.

Ballistic Protective Equipment Market Forecast: Production Side: In this piece of the report, the creators have zeroed in on creation and creation esteem conjecture, key makers gauge, and creation and creation esteem estimate by type.

Ballistic Protective Equipment Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last segments of the report where the discoveries of the investigators and the finish of the exploration study are given.

The report can answer the following questions:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Ballistic Protective Equipment.

Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Ballistic Protective Equipment.

Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Ballistic Protective Equipment.

Different types and applications of Ballistic Protective Equipment, market share of each type and application by revenue.

Global of Ballistic Protective Equipment market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2022 to 2028 of Ballistic Protective Equipment.

Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Ballistic Protective Equipment.

SWOT analysis of Ballistic Protective Equipment.

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Ballistic Protective Equipment.

