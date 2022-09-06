UPDATE: St Albans // Aggravated Domestic Assault
*Please view the corrected date/time of this incident.*
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2004968
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: September 6, 2022, at approximately 0648 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fletcher, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief, Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Kamrin French
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher, Vermont
VICTIM: VERMONT STATE POLICE DOES NOT RELEASE THE IDENTITY OF VICTIMS OF DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 6, 2022, at approximately 0648 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were dispatched to a family fight located in Fletcher VT. Investigation revealed that French caused or attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a family member while armed with a deadly weapon. Investigation also revealed that French caused property damage during this incident. While being placed into custody, French resisted arrest. French was ultimately arrested and held at the VSP St Albans barracks to be arraigned in court 09/06/22 at approximately 1300 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/06/2022, at 1:00 PM
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993