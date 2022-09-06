Submit Release
UPDATE: St Albans // Aggravated Domestic Assault

*Please view the corrected date/time of this incident.*

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22A2004968

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley                              

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: September 6, 2022, at approximately 0648 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fletcher, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief, Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED: Kamrin French

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher, Vermont

 

VICTIM: VERMONT STATE POLICE DOES NOT RELEASE THE IDENTITY OF VICTIMS OF DOMESTIC ASSAULT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On September 6, 2022, at approximately 0648 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were dispatched to a family fight located in Fletcher VT. Investigation revealed that French caused or attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a family member while armed with a deadly weapon. Investigation also revealed that French caused property damage during this incident. While being placed into custody, French resisted arrest. French was ultimately arrested and held at the VSP St Albans barracks to be arraigned in court 09/06/22 at approximately 1300 hours.

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME:  09/06/2022, at 1:00 PM

 

 

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

