UPDATE: St Albans // Aggravated Domestic Assault

CASE#: 22A2004968

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: September 6, 2022, at approximately 0648 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fletcher, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief, Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Kamrin French

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher, Vermont

VICTIM: VERMONT STATE POLICE DOES NOT RELEASE THE IDENTITY OF VICTIMS OF DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 6, 2022, at approximately 0648 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were dispatched to a family fight located in Fletcher VT. Investigation revealed that French caused or attempted to cause serious bodily injury to a family member while armed with a deadly weapon. Investigation also revealed that French caused property damage during this incident. While being placed into custody, French resisted arrest. French was ultimately arrested and held at the VSP St Albans barracks to be arraigned in court 09/06/22 at approximately 1300 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/06/2022, at 1:00 PM

