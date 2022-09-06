ATI Acquires MacKenzie Restoration

Expands into South Texas

ANAHEIM, CA, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATI Restoration, LLC ("ATI" or "Company"), America’s largest family-operated restoration contractor and a national leader in restoration, environmental remediation and reconstruction services, announced today the acquisition of MacKenzie Restoration, Inc., a leading residential and commercial restoration company serving the greater San Antonio area. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

John MacKenzie founded MacKenzie Restoration in 1982. John and his team have earned a reputation for quickly and reliably restoring water, fire, smoke, mold and storm-damaged properties for both commercial and residential customers. MacKenzie Restoration employs skilled restorers, including IICRC-certified water and fire damage specialists.

“MacKenzie has been proudly serving the San Antonio community for 40 years. They’ve earned a well deserved reputation for quality, integrity and customer satisfaction,” said ATI President Jeff Moore. "This strategic acquisition will enable us to expand our reach into south Texas and continue growing our market share in the state.”

"ATI and the Moore family share our values and our unwavering commitment to serving our customers and communities,” said John MacKenzie, President. “This partnership will enable us to continue serving the San Antonio community while offering even greater breadth of services to our customers.”

Since launching its accelerated growth strategy in November 2020, ATI has acquired Mark 1 Restoration (PA and NJ), QFB Property Restoration (FL), ProCare Solutions (TN and KY), Lang Restoration (GA), J&M Keystone (CA) and All County (FL). The strategic purchase of MacKenzie Restoration complements the Company’s existing offices in Dallas and Houston and demonstrates its commitment to growing market share in Texas.



About ATI Restoration, LLC

Established in 1989 by Gary Moore, ATI Restoration is America’s largest family-operated restoration contractor. Headquartered in Anaheim, California, the Company specializes in restoration, environmental, and reconstruction services following natural and man-made disasters with an unwavering commitment to customer service. ATI employs over 1,500 employees operating out of 29 offices nationwide.

About MacKenzie Restoration, Inc.

Established in 1982 by John MacKenzie and based in San Antonio, MacKenzie Restoration is one of the oldest restoration contractors in south Texas. MacKenzie Restoration employs professionals specializing in restoring water, fire, smoke, mold and storm-damaged properties.