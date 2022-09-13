Talius announces industry veteran, Robert Seaman, as its new CEO
Mr. Seaman brings years of experience in scaling sustainable companies around the world.
We are seeing evidence of the devastating effects of climate change every day. [...] I look forward to Talius becoming the clear and sustainable building materials solution across North America.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talius, Canada’s premier manufacturer of energy-efficient window coverings and security solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Seaman as CEO for the company.
Before joining Talius, Mr. Seaman served as President & CEO of NexGen, taking a revolutionary line of sustainable building materials from concept to market leader across the globe. At NexGen he also led regional sales and marketing which included corporate offices in London, Dubai, Shanghai, and Sydney.
“Talius is currently growing from a small BC company to a dominant regional player in the exterior window covering industry,” said Frank Christiaens, Executive Chair of Talius and COO of UpperStage.Capital. “Mr. Seaman has a proven track record of scaling companies internationally, and he knows how crucial it is for buildings to achieve an energy-efficient and secure future. We are proud to have him take over Talius and can’t wait to see what he and the company can accomplish.”
“I am thrilled to be joining the team at Talius,” said Mr. Seaman. “We are seeing evidence of the devastating effects of climate change every day. Temperatures are soaring around the world. People are hungry for cleantech alternatives for heating, cooling, and security. Talius represents the future of the industry and I look forward to Talius becoming the clear and sustainable building materials solution across North America.”
Mr. Seaman’s career spans several decades and industries. Prior to joining NextGen, he served as Managing Director for Equinox Graphics in Cairo, Egypt, and spearheaded the web design division of the company which later became a leader in web design in the Middle East. He also grew The Landbridge Group, a company created for the express purpose of marketing new Canadian seafood products into Asia. In addition, he is an accomplished poet and was voted Best Young Poet of the Year by Past & Present Magazine in 1987 and named International Poet of Merit, by the National Library of Poetry in 1995.
“Mr. Seaman has a natural talent and drive that is extraordinary and perfectly suited to taking Talius to the next level.” said Mr. Christiaens. “The future of Talius – and the planet – looks bright with him at the helm.”
About Talius
Talius is a BC-based manufacturer of premium window covering and security solutions. Talius is owned by UpperStage.Capital, a private equity firm that operationalizes ESG for long-term performance, advantages, and success. Through UpperStage’s support, Talius has embarked on a mission to elevate its environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices to meet with global standards. Talius’ rollshutters protect schools and commercial buildings against vandalism and theft. Talius’ Habitat Screens reduce the heat absorption of residential and office buildings during sunny periods and heatwaves, thereby reducing AC energy consumption by up to 50%. Learn more about Talius at talius.com.
About UpperStage.Capital
UpperStage.Capital is growth equity, for good: an impact-focused investor with hands-on management applying ESG strategies to the lower middle market. UpperStage invests in profitable Canadian companies with great export potential. UpperStage was founded in 2020 by a team of veteran cleantech and impact venture capital investors with decades of experience operating and managing multinational corporations throughout Asia, South America, and Europe. Learn more about UpperStage at UpperStage.Capital.
