Life Coach Robin Pollak Set to Release Book on Intuition

Trust Your Intuition by Robin Pollak

Pollak's debut book is rooted firmly in the belief that other people’s opinions & judgments do not define who we are. Belief in ourselves is what matters most.

When we begin to unravel our old beliefs, we allow space to consider new ideas and trust our dreams.” — Robin Pollak

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robin Pollak ’s belief that “no voice is too small to be heard" led her to begin her career as a Speech Language Pathologist. Through this work, she discovered the equally important work of supporting the parents, from offering an ear to listen to their frustrations to being a reliable and trustworthy source of information and emotional support. She became a Life Coach and her first book, Trust Your Intuition: A Guide to Living Your Authentic Life, published by Muse Literary , pulls from Pollak's many years of experience and the wisdom she's developed in coaching people through all phases of life.Trusting who we are and believing in our own self worth is the foundation upon which Pollak wrote her book, which is based on a rejection of the idea that other people’s opinions and judgments define who we are. “This book,” says Pollak, “is meant to help people consider the gifts that they already have right now at this very moment. It is a permission slip to shift perspective and in so doing, unlock imagination and intuition.”Pollak’s career has been about creating a space, about creating opportunity - whether for children or adults - to access their best life. Recognizing and engaging our underlying passions is at the heart of what this book seeks to accomplish. “Everyone has a purpose,” Pollak says, “and should be empowered to discover the passions and the gifts that make each of us who we are and, when unleashed, lead to the living of our best life.”Except from the book:"The truth is we all have intuition, and we deny it. When we question the trust in ourselves, we are saying we are not enough. Instead, we need to nurture the part that allows us to have trust and faith and recognize our value and worth. When we deny our intuition, we are letting go of the most precious piece of us. We are lost. In an effort to turn off the flow to your intuition, you also turn off the most intrinsic part of you. Intuition is the guiding light. (We stop listening to our inner wisdom when making decisions, when making connections, and when fulfilling our dreams.) We risk losing the essence of who we are. This book is about how I started to accept my intuition. The choice is within you to tap into yours."Trust Your Intuition: A Guide to Living Your Authentic Life will be released September 12, 2022.

Trust Your Intuition: A Guide to Living Your Authentic Life Official Trailer