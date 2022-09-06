TUO WELCOMES VENTURE CAPITAL AND PRIVATE EQUITY EXECUTIVE JACK HOLLANDER TO ITS GROWING LIST OF ELITE BOARD OF ADVISORS
NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TUO announced today that seasoned executive Jack Hollander will be joining an impressive group of advisors for the global financial technology company.
“We are very pleased and fortunate to have Jack on our senior advisory board” said TUO President Nicholas S. Bingham. “His experience raising capital combined with his proven ability at identifying opportunities, developing partnerships, and leading initiatives, will help us further our mission to deliver a practical global platform for our clients.”
Over the course of his career, Hollander has been involved in the development, management and fund raising of alternative and tax advantaged investment programs as well as assisted companies in there financing needs. He has worked extensively with financial and tax advisors to strategically position specialized alternative investments for high-net-worth individuals, raising over $3 billion in capital.
Hollander received his law degree from Brooklyn Law School in 1981 and a Master of Law Degree from New York University School of Law in 1982. He is a member of the New York State bar and a long-standing member of a FINRA test writing committee for various securities licenses. He also was elected to be Chairman of the Investment Program Association now the Institute for Portfolio Alternatives which provides national leadership for the Portfolio Diversifying Investments industry.
Dilan Patel, TUO CEO, “Jack will prove to be invaluable to our financial professionals on investment strategies and value-added practice management solutions”.
About TUO
TUO is an easy-to-use online platform that provides a solution to the everyday challenges that SME’s face from concept to exit. New business ventures require several support mechanisms often with paralyzing costs to fully deploy / develop. Financially quantifying and qualifying the business’s potential or success becomes increasingly difficult.
TUO’s fintech heart is surrounded by proprietary alternatives to existing marketing, accounting, CRM, communications, data sharing storage, inter/intra company user management, search tools, direct market platform for selling products and services globally, digital banking, business health advisory w/KPI analysis and valuations – as well as start-up and business incubation services, on a unique, robust Ai autonomous platform that learns and adapts according to the best business practices required to grow your SME.
