Black Tea Extracts market, The region is expected to surge at over 5.65% CAGR during the forecast period till 2028

Global Black Tea Extract Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black tea extract market size is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 5.65% in the forecast period 2021 to 2028. The rise in the product acceptance and usage is the factor responsible for the growth of black tea extract market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Black tea is amongst the most popular and highly consumed tea in the market. It is an extract from the leaves of Camellia sinesis plant which further gets the powder form of black tea extract. Black tea is highly rich source of nutrients such as vitamin C, zinc, iron, calcium among others.

Black Tea Extracts Market Overview

This report contains comprehensive research with in-depth data and contemporary analysis of the Black Tea Extracts market at a global, regional and key country level, covering different sub-segments of the industry.

Select Competitors:

Amax Nutrasource Inc.

AVT Natural Products Ltd.

Blueberry Agro Products Pvt. Ltd.

Cymbio Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Finlays

Firsd Tea

Hayleys Global Beverages

Kemin

Martin Bauer Group

Phyto Life Sciences P. Ltd.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share in the year 2022. It is owing to the larger production and consumption trend in Asian countries. China and India are the largest producers and consumers of black tea in the world according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF). Additionally, the region is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers in the projected period of 2022-2028 owing to the rapid increment in production from Japan and other Asian regions, along with the awareness pertaining to the advantages of Black Tea extracts.

The robust growth in the end-use industries such as food & beverages, cosmetics, and even pharmaceutical are some of the factors driving the Black Tea Extract Market. However, surging prices of black tea extract are some of the factors impeding the market growth.

A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Black Tea Extract Market Report.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Global Black Tea Extract Market Scope and Market Size

Black tea extract market is segmented on the basis of form, type and application. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

The form segment of the black tea extract market has been segmented into powder, liquid, and encapsulated.

On the basis of type, the black tea extract market has been segmented into hot water soluble (HWS) and cold water soluble (CWS).

On the basis of application, the black tea extract market has been segmented into beverages, functional food, cosmetics and beauty supplements, dietary supplements, and others.

What are the Challenges Faced by the Black Tea Extracts Industry?

The easy availability of cost-effective substitutes and the caffeine content in black tea extract can cause irregular heartbeat and sleep related problems, which in turn is expected to hinder the growth of black tea extract market during the forecast period. In addition, the unstable prices of raw materials are anticipated to challenge the growth of the black tea extract market over the analysis period.

The black tea extracts industry is largely affected by the presence of substitutes, namely herbal fusions and green tea extracts. Further, factors such as the increased number of advertisements and marketing of substitutes are anticipated to impede the industry growth in the near future.

There is a large consumption of Green tea in China, Japan, and other Asian countries owing to its medicinal value. Therefore, the inclusion of green tea extracts in the nutraceutical and functional food industries is expected to restrain the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

