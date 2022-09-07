Paul Fulton to be honored by the North Carolina Society of New York

Paul Fulton, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Dinner Dance will recognize Fulton and celebrate the 124th Year of Society

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North Carolina Society of New York will honor Paul Fulton of Winston-Salem for his service at its Annual Dinner Dance on December 2nd at The University Club in Manhattan.

Fulton, a strong supporter of public education in North Carolina, is the founder and co-chair of Higher Ed Works, past President of Sara Lee Corporation, and former chairman and chief executive officer of Bassett Furniture Industries. Fulton served as Dean of the UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School, the UNC-Chapel Hill Board of Trustees, and the Board of Governors for the University of North Carolina System.

Each year, the organization’s Board of Trustees selects honorees who made substantial contributions to the welfare, health, and prestige of North Carolina or the nation through their service in civic life, business, arts, sciences, religion, military, education, or excellence in their professional fields.

“The Annual Dinner Dance is the highlight of the North Carolina Society’s calendar of events and marks the unofficial beginning of the holiday season for our more than 600 members,” said Eleanor D. Kress, president of the organization. “As we celebrate our 124th year, I am delighted to continue our tradition of selecting North Carolinians who have made a difference by honoring Paul Fulton for his leadership in business and education.”

“The North Carolina Society of New York is a group I have always heard great things about and know so many friends who belong,” added Fulton. “When I was called about my selection as an honoree, I was shocked but truly flattered – what an honor. I love North Carolina and all about it. And I thank The North Carolina Society of New York for inviting me to be a part of this great North Carolina and New York institution and tradition.”

Since 1947, the North Carolina Society of New York has recognized 79 honorees at the Annual Dinner Dance, including John Motley Morehead III (1958), John M. Belk (1972), Dean E. Smith (1982), Richard Hampton Jenrette (1994), Julian & Josie Robertson (2003), and Former Governor James Baxter Hunt, Jr. (2012). For a complete list of past honorees, go to http://www.ncsocietyofny.org/dinner-dance-honorees.

About the North Carolina Society of New York:

In 1898, five men met in the living room of the Hon. George Gordon Battle to explore the possibility of forming a social organization for North Carolinians living in New York. In addition to the host, those present at the meeting were George Garland Allen, James B. Duke, Judge Janius Parker, and W.W. Fuller.

After the meeting, they formed the North Carolina Society of New York and invited August Van Wyck to become its first president. The organization’s purpose was “to cultivate social intercourse among its members, to promote their common interests and contribute to the welfare of the state of North Carolina.”

For more information on the North Carolina Society of New York, go to

http://www.ncsocietyofny.org/.

