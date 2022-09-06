Life Elements® Connects Certified B Corp Retailer Ethos Santa Cruz With Refillable and Sustainable Wellness Products
Life Elements® is providing retailer Ethos Santa Cruz with refillable and sustainable bath, body, and skin-care wellness products.
Partnering with organizations such as Life Elements give consumers refillable choices that can lead to big changes in how waste is managed.”ATASCADERO, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Elements® is providing retailer Ethos Santa Cruz with refillable and sustainable bath, body, and skin-care wellness products as partners in their commitment to reduce waste and empower communities to consume consciously.
— Meredith Keet, Founder, Ethos Santa Cruz
Meredith Keet, Founder of Ethos Santa Cruz has positioned her locally-owned refill boutique as a Certified B Corporation that operates as a 1% for the Planet business. Life Elements products perfectly compliment the initiative to minimize environmental impact on the planet and its people. “Being a 1% for the Planet, Certified B Corp business, we meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance. Life Elements shares our core ethos as like-minded partners on a sustainability mission. We love Life Elements products because they are carefully curated as low-waste essentials that are ethically and sustainably sourced. In addition, the company is transparent in their supply chain as well as dedicated to reducing their waste streams.”
Life Elements is known for hand-crafting the best natural CBD products with the most effective, premium, health-minded formulations. With a best of class CBD collection, Life Elements has garnered awards and accolades for their product efficacy, use of the highest quality nature-based ingredients and their commitment to clean sourcing and sustainable packaging. Since Life Element’s inception, it has eliminated 85% of plastic from its collections, hugely reducing its carbon footprint. Eco-conscious efforts include the use of compostable stand up bags, the use of Eco Smart® vessels, and the progressive adoption of mushroom packaging for their best-selling CBD Bath Bombs and the creation of Life Elements Refillable program.
Keet adds, “As the first of its kind refill business in the Santa Cruz community, we are proud to offer locals and visitors the opportunity to refill their personal and self-care bulk products. Life Elements Refillable Outdoor Spray, for example, further saves single-use plastic bottles from heading to the landfill. Reusing and refilling allows for closed loop systems, eliminating waste and reducing carbon emissions. Partnering with organizations such as Life Elements give consumers refillable choices that can lead to big changes in how waste is managed.”
About Life Elements
Established in 2006, Life Elements has professionally curated, formulated, and manufactured an award-winning collection of artisan, hand-crafted body, bath, and skin-care solutions that connect us with our overall mission to impact sustainability, community, and humanity. Featured in prominent media outlets including Forbes, Newsweek, Marie Claire, Refinery 29, Well + Good, and Men’s Health, Life Elements has a distinguished reputation for delivering the cleanest and most efficacious nature-based ingredients, sourced ethically and sustainably, to promote overall health and wellness. Inspired by the heritage and traditions of ancient alchemists and medicinal healers, Life Elements was founded in Atascadero, California, and is a minority and woman-owned business, homegrown in the United States. www.lifeelements.com
About Ethos Santa Cruz
Ethos Santa Cruz was founded in 2019 with the mission to empower conscious consumption by providing carefully curated low-waste essentials and refillables to minimize our impact on the planet and its people. We carefully select our products and company partners from ethically sourced and sustainable practices and share our “ethos” for using business as a source for good. Located in beautiful Capitola, CA we are a proud woman-owned, Certified B Corporation and 1% for the Planet Member.
