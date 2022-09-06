Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,483 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 233,972 in the last 365 days.

Life Elements® Connects Certified B Corp Retailer Ethos Santa Cruz With Refillable and Sustainable Wellness Products

This image shows a variety of Life Elements Bath, Body, and Skincare Products that have "refillable" options to reduce packaging waste.

Life Elements Refillable Bath, Body, & Skincare Collection

Life Elements Business Logo

Life Elements Business Logo

Ethos Santa Cruz Business logo

Ethos Santa Cruz Business logo

Life Elements® is providing retailer Ethos Santa Cruz with refillable and sustainable bath, body, and skin-care wellness products.

Partnering with organizations such as Life Elements give consumers refillable choices that can lead to big changes in how waste is managed.”
— Meredith Keet, Founder, Ethos Santa Cruz
ATASCADERO, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Elements® is providing retailer Ethos Santa Cruz with refillable and sustainable bath, body, and skin-care wellness products as partners in their commitment to reduce waste and empower communities to consume consciously.

Meredith Keet, Founder of Ethos Santa Cruz has positioned her locally-owned refill boutique as a Certified B Corporation that operates as a 1% for the Planet business. Life Elements products perfectly compliment the initiative to minimize environmental impact on the planet and its people. “Being a 1% for the Planet, Certified B Corp business, we meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance. Life Elements shares our core ethos as like-minded partners on a sustainability mission. We love Life Elements products because they are carefully curated as low-waste essentials that are ethically and sustainably sourced. In addition, the company is transparent in their supply chain as well as dedicated to reducing their waste streams.”

Life Elements is known for hand-crafting the best natural CBD products with the most effective, premium, health-minded formulations. With a best of class CBD collection, Life Elements has garnered awards and accolades for their product efficacy, use of the highest quality nature-based ingredients and their commitment to clean sourcing and sustainable packaging. Since Life Element’s inception, it has eliminated 85% of plastic from its collections, hugely reducing its carbon footprint. Eco-conscious efforts include the use of compostable stand up bags, the use of Eco Smart® vessels, and the progressive adoption of mushroom packaging for their best-selling CBD Bath Bombs and the creation of Life Elements Refillable program.

Keet adds, “As the first of its kind refill business in the Santa Cruz community, we are proud to offer locals and visitors the opportunity to refill their personal and self-care bulk products. Life Elements Refillable Outdoor Spray, for example, further saves single-use plastic bottles from heading to the landfill. Reusing and refilling allows for closed loop systems, eliminating waste and reducing carbon emissions. Partnering with organizations such as Life Elements give consumers refillable choices that can lead to big changes in how waste is managed.”

For more information about Life Elements ® bath, body, and skin-care collections that are good for people and the planet, contact our team at hello@lifeelements.com or phone 805-460-4102.
Samples available upon request for verified media inquiries.


About Life Elements
Established in 2006, Life Elements has professionally curated, formulated, and manufactured an award-winning collection of artisan, hand-crafted body, bath, and skin-care solutions that connect us with our overall mission to impact sustainability, community, and humanity. Featured in prominent media outlets including Forbes, Newsweek, Marie Claire, Refinery 29, Well + Good, and Men’s Health, Life Elements has a distinguished reputation for delivering the cleanest and most efficacious nature-based ingredients, sourced ethically and sustainably, to promote overall health and wellness. Inspired by the heritage and traditions of ancient alchemists and medicinal healers, Life Elements was founded in Atascadero, California, and is a minority and woman-owned business, homegrown in the United States. www.lifeelements.com


About Ethos Santa Cruz
Ethos Santa Cruz was founded in 2019 with the mission to empower conscious consumption by providing carefully curated low-waste essentials and refillables to minimize our impact on the planet and its people. We carefully select our products and company partners from ethically sourced and sustainable practices and share our “ethos” for using business as a source for good. Located in beautiful Capitola, CA we are a proud woman-owned, Certified B Corporation and 1% for the Planet Member.

Curt Van Inwegen
Life Elements
+1 760-464-1628
email us here

You just read:

Life Elements® Connects Certified B Corp Retailer Ethos Santa Cruz With Refillable and Sustainable Wellness Products

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.