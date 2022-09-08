Claim Genius Partners with Duck Creek Technologies, Offering Realtime AI-Photo/Video Claims Estimates for Auto Insurers
Insurers' claims workflow will get more efficient with an enriched digital experience making touchless claims a reality
Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)EDISON, NJ, US, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Claim Genius announced today that it has partnered with Duck Creek Technologies (Nasdaq: DCT), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, to offer auto insurers with an enhanced capability to process FNOL and claims estimations in real-time using Claim Genius’s advanced AI computer vision platform through the analysis of uploaded photos & videos of damaged vehicles.
“The insurance industry has been due for a revolution for a long time. To better control cost pressures and inefficiencies, the industry needs to manage claim processing much better than it does today,” said Raj Pofale, Founder & CEO of Claim Genius. “Duck Creek offers an advanced core claims platform which integrates closely with Claim Genius’s advanced AI suite and naturally aligns with the carrier's digitization needs.”
Integrating Claim Genius’s AI inspection technology with Duck Creek Claims enables insurers to easily digitize their claims workflow using Claim Genius’s AI-based inspection platform. Customers will be able to rapidly assess the physical condition of a vehicle through uploaded videos and photos, including identification and classification of damages, point of impact, and unrelated prior damages along with the replace/repair recommendations for over 200 external, auxiliary and internal parts, automated prediction of vehicle repairability with the line-by-line calculation of labor times and costs, making touchless claims a reality.
Duck Creek Claims is a comprehensive claims management solution that helps insurers manage the entire claims lifecycle – from first notice of loss to settlement – in a single integrated solution. Duck Creek Claims reduces claims cycle time and enables carriers to implement dynamically-guided workflows, rule-driven automation, personalized user interfaces, and data enrichment to automate processes where needed, and empower claims employees to focus on customer service to deliver desired claims outcomes.
“We are thrilled to welcome Claim Genius as our newest solution partner,” said Robert Fletcher, Head of Global Solution Partnerships at Duck Creek. “Our open platform and agile SaaS solutions enable insurers to assemble an insurtech ecosystem of their choosing—one that uniquely matches their strategy. Claim Genius is a recognized innovator in photo-based auto damage estimation, and their new integration with Duck Creek Claims offers our common customers a quicker, more efficient, and more transparent claims resolution process for their policyholders.”
About Claim Genius
Based in Edison, New Jersey, USA, with development centers in Pune, Nagpur & Hyderabad, India, Claim Genius, Inc is the world leader in AI-based vehicle inspection solutions. Our comprehensive suite of AI inspection solutions covers the entire vehicle lifecycle, including insurance underwriting, claims, lease & rental, transportation/fleet, salvage, and recycling. Using Claim Genius solutions, customers can reduce inspection time & expense, drive new efficiencies, and revolutionize business capabilities. Claim Genius makes touchless inspections a reality. Learn more at claimgenius.com.
About Duck Creek Technologies
Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more.
Duck Creek Media Contact:
Drake Manning (drake.manning@duckcreek.com)
Raj Pofale
Claim Genius
+1 732-546-3809
