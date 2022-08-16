CT Services & Claim Genius Partner on New AI Inspection Solutions
SOUTHFIELD, MI, US, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CT Services, LLC and Claim Genius, Inc. today announced a strategic partnership to develop and market new AI-based inspection solutions for the automotive remarketing and transportation markets within North America. The partnership will combine CT Services’ vehicle inspection process expertise with Claim Genius’s AI inspection technology to create new digital service model solutions for OEMs, remarketers, fleets, auctions, and dealers. Both parties expect to begin jointly marketing new products in Q4 of 2022.
Claim Genius’s AI-based inspection platform allows customers to rapidly assess the physical condition of a vehicle though uploaded videos and photos, including identification and classification of damage on over 200 parts, automated prediction of vehicle repairability, and even line-by-line calculation of repair costs. Customers can use Claim Genius technology for lease and rental inspections, pre/post transportation inspections, insurance underwriting and claims, and more. Claim Genius solutions are available via mobile, web, or API access in multiple languages today.
“Since our founding in 1988, CT Services has been committed to implementing service innovations and helping our customers drive new efficiencies into their inspection/logistics processes,” said Bob Gapinski, Vice President of Business Development of CT Services. “We are very excited to collaborate with Claim Genius to help reinvent the future of automotive inspections.”
“CT Services is highly recognized as a long-standing leader in developing industry leading vehicle inspection solutions in North America. Their expertise and deep market knowledge coupled with Claim Genius technology will help us design some amazing products together to transform the inspection process for OEMs, finance institutions, rental car companies, auctions and the entire remarking industry,” said Mike MacDonald, COO & Head of Product Development for Claim Genius.
About Claim Genius
Based in Iselin, New Jersey, USA with development centers in Pune, Nagpur & Hyderabad, India, Claim Genius, Inc is the world leader in AI-based vehicle inspection solutions. Our comprehensive suite of AI inspection solutions covers the entire vehicle lifecycle, including insurance underwriting, claims, lease & rental, transportation/fleet, salvage, and recycling. Using Claim Genius solutions, customers can reduce inspection time & expense, drive new efficiencies, and revolutionize business capabilities. Claim Genius makes touchless inspections a reality.
About CT Services
Founded in 1988 as a trusted service provider to the vehicle remarketing industry. Based in Southfield, Michigan, CT Services provides a variety of comprehensive service solutions including vehicle inspection/handling/transportation, title/key management, yard management and process compliance assessments. Throughout its long-standing existence, CT has continuously led the industry in developing exciting new service solutions focused on quality, efficiency, expense reduction and customer service.
