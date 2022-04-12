Claim Genius and Unit S.A. Partner to Deliver AI Automation to Vehicle Claims
SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Claim Genius, a world leader in artificial intelligence-based automobile claim solutions, and Unit S.A., an insurtech subsidiary of Grupo Universal, one of the main financial groups in the Dominican Republic that owns some of the most important Insurance carriers in the country, today announced a partnership to develop new claims products and solutions for the Dominican Republic auto insurance market. Through their partnership, Unit will implement Claim Genius’s industry leading GeniusCLAIM platform to automate the analysis of new vehicle claims, significantly improve claim processing time and accuracy. Claim Genius will further accelerate Unit’s mission to drive innovative insurance solutions that improve customer experience and expand business efficiencies.
GeniusCLAIM has become the premier global platform for automating the processing of auto claims based on AI analysis of uploaded vehicle photos. With integrated tools to assess damage & repair costs for all major vehicle types, GeniusCLAIM enables carriers to quickly triage vehicle repairability and make smarter decisions on claim settlement. GeniusCLAIM provides rapid decisions over 200 external and internal parts, automated total loss predictions, and integration with parts & labor catalogs to generate line-by-line repair estimates, which can be accessed via API, mobile, or web. The platform is available in multiple local languages including Spanish.
“Unit is very excited to work with Claim Genius to reinvent claim processing for the Dominican Republic market,” said Camilo Cruz, Chief Operating Officer of Unit, S.A. “Since Unit launched the first pay-as-you-drive insurance product in the Dominican Republic, one of our main goals has been to transform the customer experience for auto insurance by leveraging new and innovative digital solutions - and Claim Genius’s cutting-edge technology is helping us do that. We look forward to partnering on many other AI solutions in the future,” he added.
“Unit’s goal to streamline claims processing using AI is a perfect fit for Claim Genius’s capabilities,” said Michael MacDonald, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Product Development. “Our technology has helped carriers worldwide to reduce claim processing time and expense by over 50%, and we are thrilled to drive such efficiencies for Unit.”
About Claim Genius
Based in Iselin, New Jersey, USA with development centers in Pune, Nagpur & Hyderabad, India, Claim Genius, Inc is the world leader AI-based vehicle inspection solutions. Our comprehensive suite of AI inspection solutions covers the entire vehicle lifecycle, including underwriting, claims, lease & rental, transportation/fleet, salvage, and recycling. Using Claim Genius solutions, customers can reduce inspection time & expense, drive new efficiencies, and revolutionize business capabilities. Claim Genius Makes Touchless Inspections A Reality.
About UNIT, A Subsidiary of GRUPO UNIVERSAL
UNIT, S.A. began its operations in the Dominican Republic on October 1st, 2019. Thus, it became the first 100% digital insurer in the country and in the Caribbean & Central America region. UNIT is also the insurtech subsidiary of Grupo Universal, one of the main financial groups in the country, with more than 55 years of reliable experience. Currently, UNIT insures everything from bicycles, pets, to cars and life. To learn more visit unit.com.do.
