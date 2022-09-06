Secretary Merrill Asks Alabamians to Serve as Poll Workers

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, September 6, 2022—Montgomery, AL— Ahead of the November 8th General Election, Secretary of State John H. Merrill is encouraging Alabamians to step up to the plate and serve their community as a poll worker.

Poll workers are paid election officials who serve at local polling places and carry out assigned Election Day procedures. There are approximately 1,980 polling places across the State of Alabama that must be staffed each election cycle. Poll worker duties begin before Election Day, as each poll worker is required to undergo training to carry out their Election Day responsibilities.

Secretary Merrill stated, “Serving as a poll worker is an amazing opportunity to learn more about the election process, while contributing to your community. It is vital that Alabamians to step up and become poll workers!”

For those interested in serving, the poll worker application must be returned to your county Probate Judge for consideration.

These are the requirements to become a poll worker:

Must be a registered voter in the State of Alabama.

Must be registered to vote in the county in which they desire to act as a poll worker.

Must attend a mandatory poll worker training session. There are no exceptions to this requirement.

Cannot be a member of a candidate’s immediate family or the second degree of kinship and cannot be a member of a candidate’s political committee.

In addition, high school or college students age 16 or older can apply to become student poll worker interns. Students must be recommended by a principal, another school official, or the individual responsible for the student’s home instruction program. More information on the Student Intern Program can be found here. The student poll worker application must also be returned to the county Probate Judge for consideration.

For questions or concerns, please contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at (334) 242-7210 or your county Probate Judge.

###