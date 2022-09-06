MDC Nature Center Manager receives prestigious award

Body

Columbia, Mo. – Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Nature Center Manager, Kevin Lohraff, was awarded the 2022 Ernest Thompson Seton Award Thursday, Aug. 27 for his achievement in scouting and conservation on behalf of the Great Rivers Council and the Sporting Clays Committee.

Lohraff currently manages Runge Conservation Nature Center in Jefferson City, but he has held various positions with MDC since 1997. During his time with MDC, he has also served as a Merit Badge Counselor for badges in his areas of expertise including archery, shotgun, hiking, fish and wildlife management, fishing, forestry, nature, and bird study.

“I am honored and grateful for this recognition, which reminds me of the importance of our partners,” Lohraff stated after receiving the award. “Whether they be the Boy Scouts, Midway USA, Bass Pro Shops, or many others, our dedicated partners help us deliver conservation in our communities every day.”

This award is presented to those who devote their work to conservation and scouting efforts that benefit nature and the community around them.