U.S. Chamber Congratulates New UK Prime Minister Liz Truss

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce congratulates Liz Truss on assuming the office of UK prime minister and looks forward to working closely with her to strengthen the vital economic partnership between the United States and the United Kingdom.

“The U.S. and UK are staunch allies and partners. It is imperative we sustain and deepen our ties in the face of significant shared challenges, including rapidly rising energy prices, growing protectionism, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Resuming negotiation of a bilateral trade agreement should be the centerpiece of this effort. We look forward to working with Prime Minister Truss and her team to promote open markets, digitalization, innovation, energy security, and sustainable growth in the months and years ahead,” said Suzanne Clark, President and Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

“The UK and the U.S. are each other’s largest source of foreign direct investment, and our trade relationship—now worth over $225 billion annually—continues to grow despite economic headwinds. These economic ties support more than 2.7 million British and American jobs. We look forward to working closely with Prime Minister Truss to build on this solid foundation of success,” said Clare Woodman, Chair of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s U.S.-UK Business Council and Head of EMEA & CEO of Morgan Stanley International & Co. plc.

Learn more about the U.S.-UK Business Council.