Tennessee IT Projects Among National Finalists

NASHVILLE – Tennessee is a finalist in three categories for awards from the National Association of State Chief Information Officers (NASCIO). The Division of TennCare and Strategic Technology Solutions

in the Department of Finance & Administration are among 31 projects out of 90 submitted from 16 states that are finalists for NASCIO’s State IT Recognition Awards.

“The professionals in our technology division are true innovators when there’s a business problem in any of the state’s functions, especially when there’s an opportunity to improve services to citizens,” F&A Commissioner Jim Bryson said. “Technology enables us to do so much more for citizens, but it only works well when you have IT professionals who find creative solutions that are manageable and flexible. I am very proud to work with the dedicated teams of problem-solvers we have at STS.”

NASCIO’s award nominations showcase the use of information technology to provide solutions for critical problems resulting in easier access by citizens, improved processes and new opportunities that improve lives of citizens. There are ten categories of awards that include cybersecurity, business processes, data management, emerging and innovative technologies and more.

TennCare is nominated for a cloud services project in the category of Enterprise IT Management Initiatives. STS is nominated for projects in categories of Data Management, Analytics & Visualization and Emerging & Innovative Technologies.

Finalists in all ten categories will be announced at NASCIO’s annual conference in October in Louisville. KY.

NASCIO works to foster government excellence through quality business practices, information management, and technology policy.

TennCare is the state of Tennessee’s managed Medicaid agency, serving more than 1.6 million Tennesseans including low-income individuals such as pregnant women, children, caretaker relatives of young children and older adults and adults with disabilities.

STS serves as the central information technology service bureau to state departments and commissions, providing planning, resources, execution and coordination in managing information systems needs.