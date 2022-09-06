Andy Thomson, Candidate for State House District 91, Received the Endorsement from Associated Industries of Florida
EINPresswire.com/ -- State House District 91 candidate Andy Thomson received the endorsement of Associated Industries of Florida (AIF). Known as "The Voice of Florida Business" in the Sunshine State, AIF has represented the principles of prosperity and free enterprise before the three branches of state government since 1920. AIF was created to foster an economic climate in Florida conducive to the growth, development, and welfare of industry and business and the people of the state.
"AIF has a long history of advocating for policies that grow our economy and create jobs. A strong economy is critical to our long-term future. I look forward to working with AIF to craft policies that will continue to grow our economy and provide additional opportunities for all Floridians," said Andy Thomson.
Andy now has the support of over 30 organizations and elected officials, including prior endorsements by the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association, IAFF Local 1560, State Senator Lori Berman, State Senator Shervin Jones, State Senator Tina Polsky, State Senator Bobby Powell, Current District 91 State Representative Emily Slosberg-King, State Representative Jervonte “Tae” Edmonds and State Representative Joe Casello. To see a complete list of Andy's endorsements, visit www.AndyForFlorida.com.
Andy was elected to the Boca Raton City Council during a special election in August 2018 and was re-elected without opposition in March 2020.
Andy currently serves as Vice-Chair of the Boca Raton Community Redevelopment Agency that governs Boca's downtown. He also serves on the governing board of the Palm Beach Transportation Authority.
Before his election to the city council, Andy served on the Palm Beach County Transportation Planning Agency's Citizens Advisory Committee, Vice-Chair, City of Boca Raton Education Task Force, and as a member of the City of Boca Raton Community Advisory Panel.
Andy graduated with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Georgia Tech, where he played on the Ramblin' Wreck football team. He received his J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law. He practices law with the Boca Raton law firm of Baritz & Colman LLP, where he helps resolve business disputes. In addition, Andy is an adjunct professor at FAU, teaching local and state government. He met his wife Joanna during their first day of class at the University of Miami, and they have been together ever since. They were married in 2009 and are raising their five young children in Boca Raton. Andy coaches his kids in baseball, basketball, football, and soccer.
