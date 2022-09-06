Soaring Inflation Forces Hand of MNA Union to a Record High Strike from Minnesota
The healthcare divide must turn into unity and set eyes on the insurance providers to ensure the facilities have the resources to combat inflation.
Allowing innocent Americans to suffer in hospital beds is not the America we love and know.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In times such as these, one must examine our duties as humans regardless of disagreeable wages.
— Allison Del Puerto
Industries and Americans thrive off of corporations and unions who serve and protect employees successfully when the work environment truly calls for intervention. The issue at hand is not about commodities, but about real human lives. Allowing innocent Americans to suffer in hospital beds is something out of a bad dream. This divide must turn into unity and set eyes on the insurance providers to ensure the facilities have the resources to combat all inflation.
As one of the many women in healthcare, Del Puerto encourages Senator Amy Klobuchar and Senator Tina Smith to represent the industry by fighting for Minnesotan citizens in the senate to provide emergency funding and a permanent solution for funding. A medical facility is not a person who is wealthy. It is an organism that needs to be maintained and cared for at all costs so it can continue to heal the world daily.
A strike attempts to fix a severed artery of a broken reimbursement system with a band-aid and causes the open wound to bleed the hospital dry of funds. Without funds no one has a job and people die, which both sides acknowledge. If society is left without money, Then do we let our fellow citizens suffer? Nurses care about helping American men, women, and children and my role is to provide an avenue for nurses to express their compassion.
Our organization has committed to pay nurses over $12,000 per week during the strike to ensure the citizens of the great state of Minnesota receive the healthcare services they deserve as both sides strive for resolution. Allison Del Puerto is a Veteran Senior Recruiter who is providing rapid response nurses in response to the MNA union nurse work stoppage announced in the Twin Cities of Minnesota. The MNA Union will conduct a 3-day strike starting Monday, 9/12/22 and ending Saturday 9/17/22 unless acceptable terms are reached.
