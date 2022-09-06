Tony Roma’s Celebrates the Success of its Sponsorship of the Legends of Rupganj Cricket Team

Tony Roma’s announced that it has completed the first year of its sponsorship of the Legends of Rupganj cricket team.

ORLANDO, FL, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tony Roma’s, the world’s best place for ribs for over 50 years, announced that it has completed the first year of its sponsorship of the Legends of Rupganj cricket team, a List A team that finished second in the 2021-2022 season of the Dhaka Premier League.

As part of the sponsorship, the players displayed the Tony Roma’s logo on their jerseys and collaborated with the Bangladesh Tony Roma’s store for various promotional opportunities to celebrate their success with the local fans.

“Cricket is one of the oldest sports in the world with roughly 3.5 billion fans worldwide. The game of cricket is gaining momentum in the United States, and we are so proud to celebrate the success of the Legends of Rupganj team in Bangladesh,” said Ramon Bourgeois, CEO of Tony Roma’s. “These players are renowned stars, and we are proud to have sponsored the team during such a successful season.”

As Tony Roma’s celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, the legendary restaurant brand continues to build its virtual food product offerings, NFTs for financial transactions inside its future virtual restaurants. This includes the upcoming launching of new fast-casual concept Bones & Burgers, which is designed for premier, high-traffic nontraditional environments, ghost kitchens, Tony Roma’s brick & mortar restaurants, as well as the virtual world.

About Romacorp, Inc.

Romacorp, Inc., is the parent company of Tony Roma’s restaurants, the world’s largest casual dining concept specializing in ribs, and Bones & Burgers. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Tony Roma’s is present in 20 countries and is one of the most globally recognizable names in the industry. The first Tony Roma’s restaurant opened 50 years ago in North Miami, Florida. For more information visit www.tonyromas.com or follow the company at https://www.facebook.com/TonyRomas/, https://www.linkedin.com/company/tonyromas/, and https://www.instagram.com/tonyromas/.

