IBA Group Opens Development Center in Serbia
IBA Group announced the opening of IBA Beograd, a new development center located in Belgrade, the capital and the largest city of the Republic of Serbia.
We are willing to contribute to the development of the innovative IT ecosystem of Serbia and the wider region of Southeastern and Central Europe.”PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IBA Group announced the opening of IBA Beograd, a new development center located in Belgrade, the capital and the largest city of the Republic of Serbia. To date, Serbia is the 15th country, where IBA Group has permanent presence and the ninth country where IBA Group has development centers.
— Sergei Levteev
IBA Group’s expansion in the Balkans, the third largest peninsula in Europe, is driven by an increasing demand for IT services in Southeastern and Central Europe, and is in line with the company’s strategy to be close to its clients.
IBA Group began working in the region in 2017, establishing IBA Bulgaria in Burgas, the fourth largest city of Bulgaria. In early 2022, the company opened IBA Croatia, an office in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia. IBA Beograd became the third company’s office in the Balkans.
Currently, IBA Group implements mainframe custom development, migration to new technologies, cloud-based, and other IT projects in the region for clients in the ICT, banking, logistics, and other industries.
Svetlana Golyak, IBA Beograd Director, said, “Opening the development center in Serbia, we aim to provide additional relocation options for IBA Group employees. We are also looking to expand our staff and client base and in the region, taking into account the expertise we accumulated throughout the company’s history.”
Sergei Levteev, IBA Group Chairman & CEO, went on to say, “This year, IBA Group opened development centers in Lithuania, Georgia, and Serbia, as well as a representative office in Croatia. These activities are part of our diversification strategy and of our ongoing effort to serve our clients in a responsible and dedicated manner. We are willing to contribute to the development of the innovative IT ecosystem of Serbia and the wider region of Southeastern and Central Europe through leveraging the technology expertise of all our centers of excellence.”
About IBA Group
IBA Group is a leading IT service provider, performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with nearly 3,000 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers in the United States, Germany, Czech Republic, Belarus, South Africa, Cyprus, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Poland, Croatia, Georgia, Lithuania, and Serbia. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's European IT & Software Excellence Awards, of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association, and of CEE Business Services Awards. For more information, visit http://ibagroupit.com
