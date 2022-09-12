Golden State Target Marketing Specialist Robert Peters Puts Clients in the Housing Lap of Luxury

Robert Peters, Target Market Specialist Pacific Luxury Realty Premier Luxury Marketing Consultant

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Golden State of California has a new rising star in real estate. Robert Peters is the consummate real estate broker/target marketing specialist who fits the bill for all selling and buying needs in the bustling, competitive housing industry. He covers all the sought-after areas of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties. He is the go-to person and the well-versed authority in all things real estate.

In a recent article from CGTN it states, “The luxury housing market has been booming across the United States, and Los Angeles has increasingly become the go-to hotspot with the largest share of the market.” These prime locations are in demand and Robert has his finger on the pulse.

Mr. Peters is a member of the prestigious Premier Luxury Marketing Consultants (PLMC). The founder, Greg Luther, says, “At Premier Luxury Marketing Consultants™ we quickly found that when we focused our efforts targeting and finding buyers who are looking for these unique properties, we were much more successful.” Satisfied clients would agree, “PLMC is the only way to go with your luxury level home. My beach home sold in less than 30 days. Incredible team!” Rhonda O. and Gregory S. also give a five-star review. “I am an investor. These guys make the process of obtaining homes incredibly easy. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Mr. Peters is no novice in the desirable, lucrative field of real estate. He received his license in 1993 and became a full-time agent in 2003. He sold land, residential, and commercial real estate before deciding to specialize in luxury properties over the last few years. With Robert, you get the full breadth of his experience. He has tenure as a loan processor, loan officer, real estate investment advisor, and credit consultant. He is the complete package who can manage your laundry list of concerns. According to Robert, “When I meet with clients, I am able to use my background, knowledge, and expertise to produce the desired results and allow my clients to think of options that they have not previously considered.”

Robert uses the information from data sellers to target the most opportune buyer for a particular property. He specializes in luxury estates and works with both buyers and sellers. Based on the data that he gathers, he can surmise that a house will appeal to a distinct segment of buyers based on the amenities, their propensities, their needs, and wants.

As a target marketing specialist in the exclusive luxury arena, Mr. Peters connects high-profile sellers and high-profile buyers together, taking into consideration demographic information, behavioral patterns, internal desires, and beliefs. He looks at the entire individual and then presents custom properties to meet their real estate needs.

For more information on selling property or finding a property that meets your needs, please call or text Robert Peters at 951-309-0740 or Email: info@pacificluxuryrealty.com or visit Website: www.pacificluxuryrealty.com.