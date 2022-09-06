AMERICAN AUTOMOTIVE LEGEND DAN PANOZ JOINING TUO ON ITS ADVISORY BOARD
ATLANTA, GA, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TUO announced today that the board of directors has approved the appointment of Dan Panoz, owner of Panoz Automotive, to its Senior Board of Advisory.
“Having worked closely with Dan and his company on several successful events and projects, I am pleased to be able to have him join the TUO family” said TUO President Nicholas Bingham.
Dan co-founded the legendary automotive company with his late father Dr. Don Panoz - famed for several business successes over his lifetime, including helping invent the transdermal medical application that later evolved into the nicotine patch.
Combining his aerospace engineering background to his entrepreneurial pedigree, Dan has produced LMP race cars that would go on to win famed race series like the 24 hours of LeMans, started its American hybrid (Petite LeMan), and churned out All-American supercar production - continuing and expanding the Panoz Empire. Dan also designed and developed America’s first vehicle light-weighting manufacturing process.
TUO CEO, Dilan Patel commenting on the appointment “Being a pioneer in his industry, his extensive background in business development and ‘concept-to-design’ in several world’s first emerging technology applications, we are very excited here at TUO to have Dan join us.”
About TUO
TUO is an easy-to-use online platform that provides a solution to the everyday challenges that SME’s face from concept to exit. New business ventures require several support mechanisms often with paralyzing costs to fully deploy / develop. Financially quantifying and qualifying the business’s potential or success becomes increasingly difficult.
TUO’s fintech heart is surrounded by proprietary alternatives to existing marketing, accounting, CRM, communications, data sharing storage, inter/intra company user management, search tools, direct market platforms for selling products and services globally, digital banking, business health advisory w/KPI analysis and valuations – as well as start-up and business incubation services, all combined on a unique, robust Ai autonomous platform that learns and adapts according to the best business practices required to grow your SME.
