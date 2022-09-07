Gausium service robots surprise with variety at the 2nd International Property Management & Procurement Expo
A diversified portfolio of Gausium service robots was exhibited at the 2nd International Property Management & Procurement ExpoHONG KONG, CHINA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A leading solutions provider of autonomous cleaning and service robots, Gausium entered the fall season by exhibiting an updated portfolio at an International Property Management & Procurement Expo.
Held at The Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), the 2022 International Property Management & Procurement Expo was one of the largest trade shows in property management in Asia and provided an exceptional platform to feature the latest service and product offers.
For three days starting from August 30th, Gausium was introducing an assortment of innovative floor cleaning and indoor delivery robots. The focal points of the presentations were:
• A newly-launched “All In One” robotic floor cleaner Phantas
• Vacuum 40 Diffuser equipped with atomizing disinfection and aroma diffusion kit
• The latest pro version of the autonomous delivery robot Delivery X1 Pro
Phantas
A completely new and next-level intelligent cleaning robot was introduced to the Hong Kong audience for the first time!
Designed for small and medium-sized commercial facilities and offering four cleaning modes, Phantas attracted a lot of visitors interested in equipping their businesses with this “All In One” solution.
The most frequently asked question among visitors was: “How long can it run on a single battery charge?” Phantas can operate up to 5 hours on a single battery charge cleaning up to 700m2 per hour. Then it will need 2 hours to recharge.
Another cutting-edge technology that has been received with great interest by the public is a point-to-point Auto Spot Cleaning mode. In this mode, the robot scans the cleanliness of the floor and autonomously performs spot cleaning, removing stains immediately before they spread all over the surface.
The other advantages of Phantas are:
• Superior passability
• Fully autonomous mapping
• Deep-learning-based 3D perception
• 400% efficiency improvement by autonomous spot cleaning
Vacuum 40 Diffuser
Vacuum 40 Diffuser equipped with atomizing disinfection and/or aroma diffusion kit was introduced to the Hong Kong audience for the first time as well! An upgraded version of an autonomous vacuuming robot, Vacuum 40 not only can vacuum, sweep, and dry mop, but also creates pure air and pleasant scents using its medical-grade H13 HEPA filter and aroma atomizer.
With increased cleanliness requirements brought on by the pandemic, it is no surprise that the new diffuser kit has attracted many visitors looking for a cleaning solution for areas with intensive foot traffic.
Delivery X1 Pro
For the distribution of advertisement brochures, this time was responsible the Delivery X1 Pro. The latest pro version autonomous delivery robot from Gausium was going around the expo pavilion distributing brand flyers and pamphlets.
The Pro version trays are equipped with weight sensors and LED indicator lights that perceive and signal the load status. It also has a bigger (10-inch) display and an optional 3D camera that allows human recognition. Combined with the screen, it can provide real-time interaction with visitors by smiling and winking at them.
Delivery X1Pro also features cutting-edge localization and environmental perception capabilities and adopts advanced shock mitigation mechanisms to provide a stable, spill-proof delivery process.
Scrubber 50 Pro
To complete the line of AI-powered service robots Gausium presented to the visitors its’ best-selling model Scrubber 50 Pro.
Deep-learning algorithms that are integrated within a sensor fusion of 2D LiDAR, 3D, and RGB cameras, grant the robot high-accuracy environmental perception and the ability to make advanced operation decisions according to the real-time situation.
Like Phantas, Scrubber 50 Pro also features the groundbreaking Auto Spot Cleaning mode. It is also equipped with a built-in water recycling filtration system, that reduces up to 80% freshwater consumption.
Presenting the most versatile line of AI-powered commercial robots at an International Property Management & Procurement Expo, Gausium has once again proven its leadership in autonomous cleaning.
To learn how your business can benefit from cooperating with Gausium, fill in an inquiry form, and our local representative will get in touch with you soon.
Wilson Dong
Gausium
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other