Kawasaki Motors Finance Corporation optimizes with Solifi’s Wholesale Finance platform

Powersports leader modernized its technology to enhance the dealer experience and optimize operations throughout the U.S.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solifi™, a global fintech software partner for secured finance, announced Kawasaki Motors Finance Corporation (KMFC) – the captive finance arm of Kawasaki Motors Corp. U.S.A., an established global distributor of powersports vehicles – migrated its entire U.S. operations to the Solifi Wholesale Finance software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform in December 2021. This implementation moved 1,700 dealers and 53,000 loans from an aging legacy mainframe to modernized technology for a seamless user experience that provides solutions to optimize and grow KMFC’s business.

KMFC provides inventory financing services to the independent retail dealer network of Kawasaki Motors Corp. U.S.A. As a captive finance organization looking to proactively meet the needs of its customers, the Solifi platform enables KMFC to better manage its traditional dealer wholesale loans and open-account financing of parts and accessories. They selected Solifi because of its direct knowledge of the powersports floorplanning business and technology that enhances the dealer experience, optimizes cost-saving automated workflows, mitigates risk, and provides actionable insights for business growth.

“We outgrew our former legacy mainframe, which was very complex, difficult to maintain, and unable to keep pace with current and emerging technology,” says Steven Chavez, senior manager, KMFC Credit Services. “The Solifi team guided us every step of the way to help us overcome the challenges despite the size and complexity of our operations. Their industry knowledge paired with technology solutions unified our disparate systems into one comprehensive powersports finance platform across our entire U.S. organization.”

The move to Solifi’s powersports finance platform now provides full integration with KMFC’s core enterprise resource planning (ERP) software with end-to-end visibility, upgraded order-processing procedures, new credit capabilities, and improved loan onboarding. KMFC’s U.S. dealers can easily access and manage their own wholesale and open account loans through a devoted self-service web portal – a better user experience that frees up KMFC resources to focus on growing their business.

“KMFC’s established powersports product line is a leading example of success in U.S. wholesale finance, and we’re excited to provide the technology to eliminate their pain points and enable their growth,” says David Hamilton, Solifi CEO. “We have a unique understanding of business requirements and the insight of how our wholesale finance technology can best manage KMFC’s existing assets and empower them to reach their next stage of growth.”

Solifi’s wholesale floorplan finance software adapts to individual business requirements with technology that provides a scalable, dealer-intuitive, and self-service approach that empowers dealers and suppliers to manage their own portfolios. Learn more about how Solifi’s Wholesale Finance platform gives lenders access to data insights, innovative financing tools, and technology partners that optimize operations today and futureproofs businesses for decades to come.

About Solifi

IDS, William Stucky & Associates, and White Clarke Group are now Solifi, delivering a solid financial technology foundation for equipment, working capital, wholesale, and automotive finance firms. At Solifi, we believe that commerce is only as strong as the system it runs on. Our mission is to reshape finance technology by bringing together proven solutions into a singular powerful technology platform designed to help you protect and scale your business. We guard your company by being precise and reliable, we guide you to success by combining powerful technology with proven expertise, and we help you grow by unleashing the potential of your business. For more information, please visit www.solifi.com.