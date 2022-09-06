Aspire Systems honored with Gold Stevie Awards in 2 prestigious categories
CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Systems has been recognized with the Stevie® Awards 2022. Aspire won the Stevie Great Employer Awards in the Gold category, and Sunil JNV, President, Aspire Systems, bagged the Executive of the Year Gold title at the Stevie International Business Awards. Aspire has been consistently striving to be a great place to work and the Gold trophies in both categories are a testimony to our people practices as well as sound organizational strategy.
Commenting on this achievement, Dinesh Kumar, Global Vice President - Human Resources, said, “It is our constant endeavor to foster a work culture that enhances holistic growth. We have put together various policies that benefit Aspirians, and this award is a recognition of our people-centric initiatives, which help in building and sustaining a healthy workplace.”
Executive of the year award winner Sunil JNV, President - Aspire Systems, says, “Staying true to our philosophy, ‘Attention. Always.’, our focus has been on the development of all stakeholders—our people, customers, and society at large. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Stevie International Business Awards jury for acknowledging Aspire Systems and me with these prestigious awards. I am grateful to every Aspirian for their perseverance and hard work, which is garnering recognition internationally”.
The Stevie® Great Employer Awards are one of the world's premier business awards created in 2002 to honor and recognize the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. The Stevie International Business Awards®, on the other hand, honors the achievements and contributions of leaders who helped enhance business development worldwide. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations.
About Aspire Systems
Aspire Systems is a global technology services firm serving as a trusted technology partner for more than 250 customers across the globe. Aspire works with the world's most innovative enterprises and software product companies, helping them leverage technology to transform their business in the digital landscape. Its proven approach to Software Engineering & Digital Technologies allows companies to run intelligent business models. Aspire’s core philosophy of ‘Attention. Always.’ communicates its belief in lavishing care and attention to its customers and employees. The company has over 4900 employees globally and is CMMI Level 3 certified. It operates across the US, LATAM, Europe, UK, Middle East, India, and Asia Pacific.
Aspire Systems has been recognized 12 times in a row as one of the Top 100 ‘Best Companies to Work For’ by the Great Place to Work® Institute. To know more about Aspire Systems, visit https://www.aspiresys.com/.
Lakshmi Krishnamoorthy
Commenting on this achievement, Dinesh Kumar, Global Vice President - Human Resources, said, “It is our constant endeavor to foster a work culture that enhances holistic growth. We have put together various policies that benefit Aspirians, and this award is a recognition of our people-centric initiatives, which help in building and sustaining a healthy workplace.”
Executive of the year award winner Sunil JNV, President - Aspire Systems, says, “Staying true to our philosophy, ‘Attention. Always.’, our focus has been on the development of all stakeholders—our people, customers, and society at large. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Stevie International Business Awards jury for acknowledging Aspire Systems and me with these prestigious awards. I am grateful to every Aspirian for their perseverance and hard work, which is garnering recognition internationally”.
The Stevie® Great Employer Awards are one of the world's premier business awards created in 2002 to honor and recognize the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. The Stevie International Business Awards®, on the other hand, honors the achievements and contributions of leaders who helped enhance business development worldwide. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations.
About Aspire Systems
Aspire Systems is a global technology services firm serving as a trusted technology partner for more than 250 customers across the globe. Aspire works with the world's most innovative enterprises and software product companies, helping them leverage technology to transform their business in the digital landscape. Its proven approach to Software Engineering & Digital Technologies allows companies to run intelligent business models. Aspire’s core philosophy of ‘Attention. Always.’ communicates its belief in lavishing care and attention to its customers and employees. The company has over 4900 employees globally and is CMMI Level 3 certified. It operates across the US, LATAM, Europe, UK, Middle East, India, and Asia Pacific.
Aspire Systems has been recognized 12 times in a row as one of the Top 100 ‘Best Companies to Work For’ by the Great Place to Work® Institute. To know more about Aspire Systems, visit https://www.aspiresys.com/.
Lakshmi Krishnamoorthy
Aspire Systems
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other