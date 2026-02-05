Aspire Systems acquires Assurity Consulting to lead AI Quality Engineering in NZ and Australia

Aspire Systems co-founder & CEO Gowri Shankar Subramanian, with Assurity co-founders Darren McTigue, left, and Garth Hamilton, right.

WELLINGTON, AUSTRALIA, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aspire Systems, a global technology services provider, has announced a transformative acquisition of Assurity Consulting, a leading independent software quality consultancy in New Zealand and Australia.The deal further bolsters Aspire Systems’ 4,500+ workforce, with a powerhouse Quality Engineering practice of nearly 900 experts across the region and the globe. This acquisition also marks a significant milestone for the regional tech sector: a New Zealand-headquartered firm has attracted major global investment to bring world-class Artificial Intelligence (AI) testing capabilities to clients across Australasia.From "going alone" to global scale:"The technology landscape is shifting tectonically. As AI accelerates software delivery, the old methods of quality assurance simply cannot keep up," said Garth Hamilton, Managing Director of Assurity. "To continue to lead this disruption, we needed global scale and deep technical capability."Reflecting on the decision to sell after 20 years of independence, Hamilton cited an African proverb that has guided the leadership team's strategy: "If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go with a group.""For 20 years, Assurity has gone alone, and we have gone fast. Now, facing a future defined by AI and global connectivity, we are choosing to go far," Hamilton said."By joining forces with Aspire Systems, we are doing more than just fortifying our business for the next decade. We are unlocking a direct pipeline of AI tools and global expertise for our clients in New Zealand and Australia. We are moving from a local leader to a global player."Why Aspire Systems chose Assurity:Unlike many acquisitions where local identity is lost, Aspire Systems acquired Assurity specifically for its unique market position and strong culture."We looked globally for a partner that understood 'Quality' not just as testing, but as a culture," said Gowri Shankar Subramanian, Chief Executive Officer of Aspire Systems. "Assurity’s reputation in the Government and enterprise sectors across New Zealand and Australia is unmatched. We aren't here to change them; we are here to scale them. We see this region as a critical hub for our global growth."Key highlights:● A validation of local talent: A 4,500-strong global firm chose Assurity’s expertise to expand its Quality Engineering leadership in the Asia-Pacific region.● Business as usual, but better: Managing Director Garth Hamilton and the Senior Leadership Team remain at the helm. Operations in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Brisbane and Manila continue unchanged.● AI firepower: Assurity gains immediate access to Aspire Systems’ proprietary AI Testing Frameworks, essential for governing the wave of Generative AI entering businesses in the region.About Assurity Consulting:Assurity Consulting is New Zealand’s leading independent digital and software quality consultancy, helping organisations deliver high-quality digital solutions with confidence. Visit www.assurity.nz for more information.About Aspire Systems:Aspire Systems is a global technology services provider with more than 4,500 employees worldwide, specialising in Software Engineering, Quality Engineering, and Digital Consulting. Visit https://www.aspiresys.com/ for more information.

