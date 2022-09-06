My Legal Einstein Announced Today to Change Corporate Name to Docgility, Continues Legaltech Disruption for Corporate
My Legal Einstein, the AI-powered Contract Acceleration Platform provider, today announced a corporate name change to Docgility.
Renaming the company as Docgility improves the corporate positioning for enterprise legal customers and highlights our many capabilities in accelerating the contract document process.”PALO ALTO, CA, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Legal Einstein, the AI-powered Contract Acceleration Platform provider, today announced a corporate name change to Docgility. The change follows strong growth in the enterprise legal market and represents a continued focus on technology disruption for enterprise legaltech market.
— Jim Chiang, CEO, Docgility
The new company name, Docgility, represents a mashup of “document” and “agility”, and highlights the company’s products in helping attorneys dramatically improve business agility by being able to draft, edit, compare, and execute contracts documents 80% faster than traditional methods. With Docgility, users can create, redline, review, navigate, drill-down, compare, implement playbooks, generate Word redlines, collaborate with stakeholders, negotiate with counter parties, approve changes, etc. Docility’s product represents a dramatic improvement in contracting productivity.
“Renaming the company as Docgility improves the corporate positioning for enterprise legal customers and highlights our many capabilities in accelerating the contract document process. With the Docgility name, we will continue to focus on disrupting the technology market for enterprise legal applications, including application of AI to legal contracting and support for international languages.” said Jim Chiang, Founder and CEO of Docgility (formerly known as My Legal Einstein).
About Docgility
Docgility, Inc, (www.docgility.com) is an online software technology company headquartered in Palo Alto, CA that leverages the latest AI NLP technology to transform the legal contract collaboration and negotiation process. Docgility is used by corporate attorneys, business owners, outside counsel, finance teams, and other groups responsible for legal contract review and collaboration. Docgility is optimized for end-user productivity, with a user interface that is optimized for the comparison of legal text.
James Chiang
Docgility, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn