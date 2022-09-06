Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,413 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 233,717 in the last 365 days.

My Legal Einstein Announced Today to Change Corporate Name to Docgility, Continues Legaltech Disruption for Corporate

Docgility logo

My Legal Einstein, the AI-powered Contract Acceleration Platform provider, today announced a corporate name change to Docgility.

Renaming the company as Docgility improves the corporate positioning for enterprise legal customers and highlights our many capabilities in accelerating the contract document process.”
— Jim Chiang, CEO, Docgility
PALO ALTO, CA, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Legal Einstein, the AI-powered Contract Acceleration Platform provider, today announced a corporate name change to Docgility. The change follows strong growth in the enterprise legal market and represents a continued focus on technology disruption for enterprise legaltech market.

The new company name, Docgility, represents a mashup of “document” and “agility”, and highlights the company’s products in helping attorneys dramatically improve business agility by being able to draft, edit, compare, and execute contracts documents 80% faster than traditional methods. With Docgility, users can create, redline, review, navigate, drill-down, compare, implement playbooks, generate Word redlines, collaborate with stakeholders, negotiate with counter parties, approve changes, etc. Docility’s product represents a dramatic improvement in contracting productivity.

“Renaming the company as Docgility improves the corporate positioning for enterprise legal customers and highlights our many capabilities in accelerating the contract document process. With the Docgility name, we will continue to focus on disrupting the technology market for enterprise legal applications, including application of AI to legal contracting and support for international languages.” said Jim Chiang, Founder and CEO of Docgility (formerly known as My Legal Einstein).

About Docgility

Docgility, Inc, (www.docgility.com) is an online software technology company headquartered in Palo Alto, CA that leverages the latest AI NLP technology to transform the legal contract collaboration and negotiation process.  Docgility is used by corporate attorneys, business owners, outside counsel, finance teams, and other groups responsible for legal contract review and collaboration. Docgility is optimized for end-user productivity, with a user interface that is optimized for the comparison of legal text.

James Chiang
Docgility, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

My Legal Einstein Announced Today to Change Corporate Name to Docgility, Continues Legaltech Disruption for Corporate

Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Law, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.