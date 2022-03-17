My Legal Einstein Selected for Microsoft for Startups Designed to Help Startups Quickly Scale

Submit Release
— Ted Roduner, Director, Microsoft for Startups
PALO ALTO, CA, USA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Legal Einstein,  a leading technology company that delivers an AI-powered Contract Execution Platform, today announced its induction into Microsoft for Startups, a global program dedicated to accelerating the trajectory of high-potential startups to enable growth at scale. As a program member, My Legal Einstein will have exclusive access to Microsoft technology, mentorship and business support.  My Legal Einstein works with Microsoft Word, the operating standard for all legal contracts worldwide.
 
My Legal Einstein is a software technology company headquartered in Palo Alto, CA that delivers the leading AI-powered Contract Execution Platform for the review, collaboration, negotiation, and execution of legal contracts.  The Contract Execution Platform is available by online subscription, enterprise cloud instance, or on-premise implementations. My Legal Einstein is used by corporate attorneys, business owners, outside counsel, finance teams, and other groups responsible for legal contract execution.

My Legal Einstein will use Microsoft Azure, Azure AI, and Azure Services to reach a wide-scale audience in a short time, with built in redundancy and security.
 
“We’re honored to be among such a select group of companies from around the world chosen to join the Microsoft for Startups program, and we plan to leverage this amazing opportunity to its fullest,” said Jim Chiang, Founder and CEO, My Legal Einstein.  "Our participation in the program comes at a critical time for our company as we launch our AI-powered Contract Execution Platform for enterprise customers.”
 
“My Legal Einstein’s mission to address an unresolved problem in one of the fastest-growing segments of the Legal industry is a great fit for the program.  We look forward to helping My Legal Einstein deliver their innovative solution to our joint customers,” said Ted Roduner, Director, Microsoft for Startups.

