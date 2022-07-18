My Legal Einstein announces Deployment on Reynen Court, Delivers One-Touch Contract AI to Law Firms and Corporate Legal
My Legal Einstein announces Deployment on Reynen Court platform. Delivers One-Touch Deployment of Contract AI to Law Firms and Corporate Legal Departments.
MLE’s ability to deliver AI-powered side-by-side document comparison between contracts and playbooks is a game changer for the industry, ensuring faster contract negotiation and contract compliance.”PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Legal Einstein (MLE), the AI-powered Contract Acceleration Platform provider, today announced product availability on the Reynen Court application platform. By deploying MLE using Reynen Court’s containerized deployment automation, customers can easily deploy an end-to-end sophisticated Legal AI solution to dramatically accelerate contract execution from draft phase to executed contracts.
— Andrew Klein, CEO of Reynen Court
MLE’s partnership with Reynen Court enables customers, including the largest law firms and corporate legal departments, to simply and securely deploy My Legal Einstein in their on-premise data centers or virtual private cloud IT infrastructures.
“Reynen Court’s commitment to security and deployment simplicity is critical to accelerate the adoption of legal tech solutions in corporate legal departments and large law firms. This partnership enables customers to realize immediate time-to-value for even the most sophisticated AI applications, reducing technology deployment times from months to minutes.” said Jim Chiang, Founder and CEO of My Legal Einstein.
“The Legal AI capabilities and multi-language support delivered by My Legal Einstein, packaged as a contract collaboration application deployable on the RC platform, allows our customers to realize product value immediately,” said Andrew Klein, CEO of Reynen Court. “MLE’s unique ability to deliver AI-powered side-by-side document comparison between contracts and playbooks is a game changer for the industry, ensuring much faster contract negotiation times and contract compliance.”
About My Legal Einstein
My Legal Einstein, Inc, (www.mylegaleinstein.com) is an online software technology company headquartered in Palo Alto, CA that leverages the latest AI NLP technology to transform the legal contract collaboration and negotiation process. MLE is used by corporate attorneys, business owners, outside counsel, finance teams, and other groups responsible for legal contract review and collaboration. MLE is optimized for end-user productivity, with a user interface that is optimized for the comparison of legal text.
About Reynen Court
Reynen Court (www.reynencourt.com) provides fast, easy and secure access for law firms and in-house legal departments to discover, test, adopt and manage a wide range of legal and other tech solutions. The Reynen Court platform combines an app store-like Solution Store for legal technology along with a powerful control panel that makes it easy for law firms and legal departments to run cloud-based applications either on premises or within virtual private clouds.
