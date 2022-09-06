Experiencing Weight Loss Your Way with Norma Frahn

Norma Frahn, Life Coach for Weight Loss

Every woman deserves to proudly show up in their life, no matter what their size.” — Norma Frahn

GLENVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Norma Frahn hosted Life Coach University’s August 365 Pay-It-Forward Talks (PIF Talks™), sharing her Weight Loss Your Way philosophy and teaching for the entire month for free. The only ask was for participants to promise to pay it forward with some act of kindness. Norma shares practical tips and tools to stop dieting and to create a weight loss process uniquely designed for an individual's life. Replays of Norma’s 365 PIF Talks™ can be found at https://lifecoachuniversity.com.

Norma is a life coach for weight loss who specializes in helping women create sustainable weight loss results through a holistic life-based approach that encompasses mind and body so they can end the diet cycle forever and lose weight their way.

Norma draws from her own experience of losing over 100 pounds in 2018, which vastly improved her health and life. By practicing and refining her own weight loss process, Norma has gained self-confidence that had eluded her most of her life and strongly believes that every woman deserves to proudly show up in their life, no matter what their size. She teaches women the tools they need to normalize food and eating, to cope with life challenges without stuffing their emotions down with food and to find true self-love all the way down the scale.

Prior to practicing this work, Norma suffered from obesity, Type II Diabetes and high blood pressure. She sidelined herself from life out of embarrassment and shame as diet after diet failed. Once she stopped dieting and started to work on her thinking about herself and her life, she was able to finally lose the weight for the last time. Norma’s mission is to share this revolutionary approach to weight loss with every woman who is interested.

More about Norma Frahn

Norma currently lives in southern Pennsylvania with her husband and sons and loves spending time with her two beautiful grandchildren, four dogs, 8 peacocks and 2 bearded dragons In addition to being a Life Coach for Weight Loss, she is a career Human Resources professional for a medical technology company. Norma is an avid learner and is currently studying for certification in Integrative Nutrition at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition.

More about Life Coach University

Life Coach University is on a mission to coach millions more. Life coaches from around the world share their content on Life Coach University’s pay it forward platform. Dien Luu, Founder of Life Coach University invites anyone who attends this conference or watches the replay to go and pay it forward in kindness or generosity in any way they want. This can be smiling at your friends, baking homemade cookies for your neighbour, planting a fruit tree in your garden, or donating an item to your favourite charity shop.

Press release written by Norma Frahn, Life Coach for Weight Loss.