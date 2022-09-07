ELEMENTAL LED LAUNCHES ENTERPRISE SYSTEMS UPGRADE WITH C-SUITE PROMOTION

Longtime employee Craig Anderson promoted to Chief Information Officer & EVP Infrastructure

RENO, NEVADA, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elemental LED Inc., a leading U.S. manufacturer of linear LED lighting and related products, today announced the promotion of longtime employee Craig Anderson to Chief Information Officer & EVP Infrastructure.

“Craig joined Elemental LED in 2008 as one of our first employees,” said Randy Holleschau, CEO of Elemental LED. “As our Company has evolved, Craig has met every technical challenge head on, exceeding our expectations and enhancing the Company’s enterprise value.”

Craig commented, “I am proud of the distance we have come, and with our focus on Nevada-based manufacturing there is even more to do. The IT, manufacturing, facilities, and logistics of our business are increasingly complex.”

Chief Administrative Officer Jeff Johnson added, “Craig has personally developed enormously over the years. Now he is leading our infrastructure expansion on a scale that would have been difficult to imagine in our early days.”

Over his 14 years with the company, Craig has been deeply integrated with every business function. He is currently leading enterprise-scale IT and manufacturing system upgrades to enable Elemental LED to continue its high-volume, high-growth trajectory. As a U.S. manufacturer with thousands of clients across the country and abroad, Elemental LED is undergoing company-wide software implementations and business process improvement; a factory floor expansion in Reno, Nevada; and increasingly complex global logistics.

About Elemental LED:

Elemental LED is a technology company that engineers, manufactures, and sells linear lighting solutions through the Lucetta and Diode LED brands. Based in Reno, Nevada, the company supports lighting innovation around the globe. U.S.-based operations include product engineering, manufacturing, sales, and customer service and support. The company holds patents in diverse fields including optics, LED light engines, electrical circuitry, power, digital control systems, and related components.