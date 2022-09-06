Mexican Ambassador Presents International Tequila Academy Certifications to East West Management at ProWine Singapore

Ambassador Agustín García-López Loaeza, right, presents International Tequila Academy certificate to East West Managing Director Brian Werner

ITA certifications are first awarded to experts in Asia Pacific; presentation took place on opening day of largest wine/spirits trade fair in Southeast Asia

Our aim is to educate consumers about fine tequilas and mezcals – to bring a level appreciation to agave spirits that wine aficionados have long enjoyed.” — Brian Werner, East West Managing Director

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mexican Ambassador Presents International Tequila Academy Certifications to East West Management Leaders at ProWine Singapore.

The first International Tequila Academy certificates awarded to tequila experts in Asia Pacific were presented yesterday by the Mexican Ambassador to Singapore to leaders of East West Management & Marketing, master distributors of premium and ultra-premium tequilas and mezcals in Asia Pacific.

The presentation took place on the first day of ProWine Singapore, the largest trade fair in Southeast Asia dedicated to promoting wine and spirits in the region.

“East West’s leaders are ambassadors in Asia Pacific not only of mezcal and tequila, iconic beverages synonymous with Mexico, but also of Mexico and Mexican culture,” said Ambassador Agustín García-López Loaeza. “It gives me great pleasure to award these ITA certificates of expertise to Brian Werner and his team.”

Werner, founder and managing director of East West Management, said: “It’s an honor to have these certificates presented by my friend, the distinguished ambassador, and have him here as we promote Mexico’s iconic beverages and culture.”

Werner said it is East West’s mission to foster appreciation of fine tequilas, mezcals, and agave spirits in Southeast Asia and beyond. Earlier this year East West signed a master license agreement with the ITA to offer its certification programs in Southeast Asia.

“Southeast Asia is one of the fastest growing regions in the world for tequila consumption, with Singapore being the 10th largest importer of tequila in the world,” Werner said. “Our aim is to educate consumers about fine tequilas and mezcals – to bring a level appreciation to agave spirits that wine aficionados have long enjoyed.”

Yesterday East West hosted tastings by leading distributors from Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Maldives, in addition to major restaurant and bar chains in Singapore.

From its bonded warehouse in Singapore, East West, founded in 2016, distributes award-winning tequilas, mezcals, and agave spirits to outlets and consumers in Singapore, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Visit us at www.eastwestasia.com and www.tequilastop.com

Media Contact:

Jay Johnson, Public Relations, East West Management Marketing

WhatsApp: +65 8266 4329

Phone: +65 8523 1693 (Singapore)

+1 816 702 3481 (US)

Email: jjncsu@gmail.com



East West Management & Marketing Pte. Ltd., owner of www.tequilastop.com, is a Singapore-based company dedicated to the import, distribution, supply, and support of award-winning premium and ultra-premium Mexican brands of tequilas, mezcals, and agave spirits to discerning consumers in Singapore and across Asia Pacific and Australia and New Zealand. Learn more at www.eastwestasia.com.