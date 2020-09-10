East West Unveils E-Commerce Site
SINGAPORE, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
East West Unveils E-Commerce Site www.tequilastop.com
East West Management & Marketing Pte. Ltd., the exclusive importer and master distributors of award-winning premium and ultra-premium Tequila & Mezcal in Singapore. Southeast Asia, and beyond, unveil their new e-commerce site dedicated to luxury wines and spirits and the gift giving culture of Asia. “Tequila Stop”, your trusted source for premium & ultra-premium certified tequila and mezcal from Mexico.
Our exclusive brands were personally selected specifically for Southeast Asia and the region, and feature bottles that can be best described as works of art, with exceptional taste and each with their own unique brand story.
East West presents the following brands:
Tequila:
Tequila “La Cofradia” 100% Agave
Tequila “El Berrinche” 100% Blue Agave, Organic
Tequila “La Dama” 100% Blue Agave, Organic, Sustainable
Tequila “TAU” 100% Blue Agave
Tequila “Cavas Agave” 100% Blue Agave, 3X Distilled
Tequila “Don Ramon”, 100% Blue Agave
Mezcal:
Mezcal “Mala Idea” 100% Agave - Ensamble, Cuishe, Anejo, Espadin, Tepextate, Tobala
Mezcal “Dulce Infierno” 100% Agave - Cenizo Joven
Mezcal “PVNTA NEGRA” 100% Agave, 3X Distilled - Espadin Joven
Mezcal “Lo Veras” 100% Agave – Espadin
Mezcal “Don Ramon” 100% Agave-Salmiana Joven
You can find our premium products at: www.tequilastop.com.
Media Contact:
Ryan Werner - Ryan@eastwestasia.com
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
East West Management & Marketing Pte. Ltd. is a Singaporean based company dedicated to the import, distribution, supply, and support of award-winning premium & ultra-premium Mexican agave liquor brands including Tequila and Mezcal to introduce their products throughout Southeast Asia China, Japan, and Korea. Learn more at tequilastop.com.
Ryan Werner
East West Management & Marketing, Pte. Ltd.
+65 9132 4715
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn