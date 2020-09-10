SINGAPORE, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

East West Unveils E-Commerce Site www.tequilastop.com

East West Management & Marketing Pte. Ltd., the exclusive importer and master distributors of award-winning premium and ultra-premium Tequila & Mezcal in Singapore. Southeast Asia, and beyond, unveil their new e-commerce site dedicated to luxury wines and spirits and the gift giving culture of Asia. “Tequila Stop”, your trusted source for premium & ultra-premium certified tequila and mezcal from Mexico.

Our exclusive brands were personally selected specifically for Southeast Asia and the region, and feature bottles that can be best described as works of art, with exceptional taste and each with their own unique brand story.

East West presents the following brands:

Tequila:

Tequila “La Cofradia” 100% Agave

Tequila “El Berrinche” 100% Blue Agave, Organic

Tequila “La Dama” 100% Blue Agave, Organic, Sustainable

Tequila “TAU” 100% Blue Agave

Tequila “Cavas Agave” 100% Blue Agave, 3X Distilled

Tequila “Don Ramon”, 100% Blue Agave

Mezcal:

Mezcal “Mala Idea” 100% Agave - Ensamble, Cuishe, Anejo, Espadin, Tepextate, Tobala

Mezcal “Dulce Infierno” 100% Agave - Cenizo Joven

Mezcal “PVNTA NEGRA” 100% Agave, 3X Distilled - Espadin Joven

Mezcal “Lo Veras” 100% Agave – Espadin

Mezcal “Don Ramon” 100% Agave-Salmiana Joven

You can find our premium products at: www.tequilastop.com.

Media Contact:

Ryan Werner - Ryan@eastwestasia.com

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

East West Management & Marketing Pte. Ltd. is a Singaporean based company dedicated to the import, distribution, supply, and support of award-winning premium & ultra-premium Mexican agave liquor brands including Tequila and Mezcal to introduce their products throughout Southeast Asia China, Japan, and Korea. Learn more at tequilastop.com.