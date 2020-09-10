Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,048 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,646 in the last 365 days.

East West Unveils E-Commerce Site

SINGAPORE, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

East West Unveils E-Commerce Site www.tequilastop.com

East West Management & Marketing Pte. Ltd., the exclusive importer and master distributors of award-winning premium and ultra-premium Tequila & Mezcal in Singapore. Southeast Asia, and beyond, unveil their new e-commerce site dedicated to luxury wines and spirits and the gift giving culture of Asia. “Tequila Stop”, your trusted source for premium & ultra-premium certified tequila and mezcal from Mexico.

Our exclusive brands were personally selected specifically for Southeast Asia and the region, and feature bottles that can be best described as works of art, with exceptional taste and each with their own unique brand story.

East West presents the following brands:
Tequila:
Tequila “La Cofradia” 100% Agave
Tequila “El Berrinche” 100% Blue Agave, Organic
Tequila “La Dama” 100% Blue Agave, Organic, Sustainable
Tequila “TAU” 100% Blue Agave
Tequila “Cavas Agave” 100% Blue Agave, 3X Distilled
Tequila “Don Ramon”, 100% Blue Agave

Mezcal:
Mezcal “Mala Idea” 100% Agave - Ensamble, Cuishe, Anejo, Espadin, Tepextate, Tobala
Mezcal “Dulce Infierno” 100% Agave - Cenizo Joven
Mezcal “PVNTA NEGRA” 100% Agave, 3X Distilled - Espadin Joven
Mezcal “Lo Veras” 100% Agave – Espadin
Mezcal “Don Ramon” 100% Agave-Salmiana Joven

You can find our premium products at: www.tequilastop.com.

Media Contact:
Ryan Werner - Ryan@eastwestasia.com

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
East West Management & Marketing Pte. Ltd. is a Singaporean based company dedicated to the import, distribution, supply, and support of award-winning premium & ultra-premium Mexican agave liquor brands including Tequila and Mezcal to introduce their products throughout Southeast Asia China, Japan, and Korea. Learn more at tequilastop.com.

Ryan Werner
East West Management & Marketing, Pte. Ltd.
+65 9132 4715
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

East West Unveils E-Commerce Site

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.