Mexican Ambassador Opens East West Exhibition of Premium Tequilas at ProWine

Mexican Ambassador to Singapore Agustín García-López Loaeza, center, joins East West Managing Director Brian Werner, right, in ribbon-cutting that opened East West's exhibition of premium Mexican tequilas and mezcals at ProWine Singapore

Mexican Ambassador Agustín López Opens East West Exhibition of Premium Tequilas & Mezcals at ProWine Singapore

We’re honored to have the distinguished ambassador open our booth and sample the fine tequilas, mezcals, and agave spirits that we are bringing to discerning consumers throughout Asia Pacific.” — Brian Werner, founder and managing director of East West Management

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mexican Ambassador Agustín López Opens East West Exhibition of Premium Tequilas & Mezcals at ProWine Singapore

With a speech lauding Mexico’s distinctive contributions to the world of fine spirits, Mexican Ambassador to Singapore Agustín García-López Loaeza today opened East West Management & Marketing’s exhibition of premium and ultra-premium tequilas, mezcals, and agave spirits at ProWine Singapore.

“It gives me great pleasure to be here today with East West Management to help them promote Mexican culture through mezcal and tequila, probably Mexico’s most recognized beverage worldwide,” said Ambassador López Loaeza in opening the exhibit – the only one at ProWine Singapore showcasing Mexican products. “It’s amazing that Singapore, being such a small country, is the tenth biggest importer of tequila in the world.”

Brian Werner, founder and managing director of East West Management, said: “We’re honored to have the distinguished ambassador open our booth and sample the fine tequilas, mezcals, and agave spirits that we are bringing to discerning consumers throughout Asia Pacific.

“Tequila consumption in Asia is growing by double-digits annually. In addition to the fine taste of the premium brands we carry – such as Tequila Don Ramon, Cofradia, La Dama, Cavas Agave Tequila, Senor de Los Cielos Tequila, 888 Tres Ochos Tequila, El Berrinche, and Tu Legado – Asian consumers love the bottles of our luxury brands, some of which are works of art and perfect for Asia’s gift-giving culture.”

Tequila, synonymous with Mexico, is a distilled liquor made from the blue agave plant and, to be legally called tequila, must be made in the Mexican state of Jalisco, home to the eponymous town of Tequila, or in three of nearby states in southern Mexico, and be certified by Mexican commission that regulates tequila.

From its bonded warehouse in Singapore, East West, founded in 2016, distributes award-winning tequilas, mezcals, and agave spirits to outlets and consumers in Singapore, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Visit us at www.eastwestasia.com.

Media Contact:

Jay Johnson, Public Relations, East West Management Marketing

WhatsApp: +65 8266 4329

Phone: +65 8523 1693 (Singapore)

+1 816 702 3481 (US)

Email: jjncsu@gmail.com



East West Management & Marketing Pte. Ltd., owner of www.tequilastop.com, is a Singapore-based company dedicated to the import, distribution, supply, and support of award-winning premium and ultra-premium Mexican brands of tequilas, mezcals, and agave spirits to discerning consumers in Singapore and across Asia Pacific and Australia and New Zealand. Learn more at www.eastwestasia.com.