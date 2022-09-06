Registration Open for Eastern and Western Canada’s Rural & Remote Broadband Community Conferences 2022
Registration is now open for the upcoming Eastern and Western legs of Canada’s Rural & Remote Broadband Community (CRRBC) conferences in Fredericton and Banff.
As we are about to go live with our first event in the Town of Georgina this week (September 7-9), we are eager to continue with our plan to get across Canada in 2022.”NORTH BAY, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “As we are about to go live with our first event in the Town of Georgina this week (September 7-9), we are eager to continue with our plan to get across Canada in 2022” said CRRBC founder, Amedeo Bernardi.
Registration is now open for the upcoming sessions:
CRRBC Eastern in Fredericton, New Brunswick – September 18-20
• Registration closes September 13, 2022
CRRBC Western in Banff, Alberta – November 1-3
• Early Bird registration ends September 20, 2022
The past few years have fundamentally changed our expectations for connectivity anywhere in Canada. Access to reliable, sufficient and affordable broadband has become an essential public good as opposed to just a consumer good. The conference subjects are focused on rural and remote issues and solutions. It will be an opportunity for all of us to expand our knowledge and share our stories.
This series continues to present a wide range of related topics including: Community Success Stories, Planning & Designing of Rural Networks, Supply Chain & Human Resource Impacts, Canada's Role in Remote Optical Satellite Communications, Innovation and Ownership of Indigenous Community Networks, and Canada's Rural Connectivity Report Card.
About CRRBC: Founded in 2019, Canada’s Rural & Remote Broadband Community conference series continues to be a tremendous opportunity for information sharing between community leaders, rural advocates, service providers and all levels of government.
Who should attend? This conference is essential for anyone looking to better understand rural and remote broadband challenges, engage with other stakeholders, and explore options to collaborate to find effective solutions.
