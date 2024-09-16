CRTC Commissioner Claire Anderson Set to Keynote at CRRBC Kelowna 2024

CRTC Commissioner Claire Anderson

CRTC Commissioner Claire Anderson will be the Opening Keynote at CRRBC Western Canada 2024 Conference & Expo in Kelowna

Connectivity & Beyond: Building Prosperity in Rural Communities - Is your community ready for broadband and what the impact will be on economic development, innovation, resiliency and the workforce?” — Amedeo Bernardi, Founder CRRBC

NORTH BAY, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Claire is the first Indigenous woman and first Yukon resident to be appointed to the CRTC.She is a lawyer and a citizen of the Taku River Tlingit First Nation (TRTFN), and has been serving as the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC)’s Regional Commissioner for British Columbia and Yukon since August 2019.Claire has over a decade of experience working with Indigenous communities on a wide range of matters that ultimately advance reconciliation at both a community-based and governmental level, within her previous private practice at Lackowicz & Hoffman and through her work with Indigenous governments and Ontario’s Ministry of Indigenous Affairs.Claire is the Vice Chair of the Council of Canadian Administrative Tribunals, a national non-profit organization dedicated to promoting excellence in administrative justice, and also serves as Chair of the organization’s Truth and Reconciliation Committee.“We are thrilled that Commissioner Anderson will be joining us again in Kelowna at CRRBC 2024 !” said CRRBC founder, Amedeo Bernardi. “Claire actively engages with participants to better understand their perspectives.”Founded in 2019, Canada’s Rural & Remote Broadband Community conference & expo series continues to be a tremendous opportunity for information sharing between community leaders, rural advocates, service providers, industry and all levels of government.Our theme for the event is “Connectivity & Beyond: Building Prosperity in Rural Communities.” Is your community ready for broadband and what the impact will be on economic development, innovation, resiliency and the workforce? Join us and be part of the conversation!TOPICS TO INCLUDE:• Indigenous Owned Broadband Networks• Maximizing Community Potential: Thrive in the Digital Future• Creating Community Resiliency• Igniting Potential: Nurturing Talent for Sustainable Growth• The Connectivity Journey• Space: It Shouldn't Be Your Last ResortWe've introduced a series of breakouts and workshops so that attendees can dig deeper into topics of interest such as Building Resilient Workforces, The Customer Experience and our Women in Broadband networking session!• Early Bird registration ends September 30th• Hotel block closes October 6th (while space lasts)For more information, please go to: CRRBC.ca or email info@crrbc.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.