Registration Ends Friday for Canada’s Rural & Remote Broadband Community Central Conference in Georgina, Ontario

GEORGINA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Registration is set to close by end of day Friday, August 26th for Canada’s Rural & Remote Broadband Community (CRRBC) conference in the Town of Georgina, Ontario on September 7-9, 2022.“We are excited to be gathering in the Town of Georgina for our first live event since 2019,” said CRRBC founder, Amedeo Bernardi. “We have assembled an amazing and diverse group of speakers and panelists that are eager to share their stories and engage with all attendees.”Keynotes include:• An International Perspective on Rural Broadband, Michael Weening, President and Chief Operating Officer, Calix• Canada’s Rural & Remote Broadband Insights, Tanya O’Callaghan, Vice President, Community Investment, Policy and Advocacy, Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA)• Canadian Satellite Communications R&D for Rural and Remote Connectivity, Lynne Genik, Director, High Throughput and Secure Networks Challenge Program, National Research Council Canada (NRC)• Ontario's Accelerated High Speed Internet Program, Gord Reynolds, Vice President, Infrastructure Ontario• Expanding Regionally - YorkNet's Journey, Laura Bradley, General Manager, YorkNetPanel discussions covering a wide range of topics:• Indigenous Broadband Connectivity - Innovation and Ownership• Supply Chain and the Human Resource Storm• Planning and Designing Rural Networks - The Long Game• Rural Communities and the Data Iceberg - How to Embrace and Maximize the Potential of DataHighlight Sessions that will provide in-depth experiences related to rural and remote connectivity:• The City of Brooks Alberta Broadband Project• Precision Agriculture - The Connected Farm• Grande Cache Alberta Broadband Project• Centre of Excellence for Next Generation Networks - Innovative Rural Connectivity Solutions About CRRBC : Founded in 2019, Canada’s Rural & Remote Broadband Community conference series continues to be a tremendous opportunity for information sharing between community leaders, rural advocates, service providers and all levels of government.Who should attend? This conference is essential for anyone looking to better understand rural and remote broadband challenges, engage with other stakeholders, and explore options to collaborate to find effective solutions.Thank you to all of our sponsors!Founding SponsorCalixPrincipal SponsorsTown of Georgina - Community Network Partners Inc. – YorkNetGold SponsorsCIRA – CENGN – Corning – IBI Group – Rexel - FibreONEBronze SponsorsNTFS – Telonix – i-Valley - NISC – Fonex - PlanviewMedia SponsorCartt.caFor more information, please contact Amedeo Bernardi at amedeo@greenhexagon.ca