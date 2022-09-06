Retirement Industry Trust Association to Host Retirement Industry Conference on November 2-4, 2022 in Washington, D.C.
RITA's self-directed IRA conference "All Together Again with Self-Directed IRAs" is happening November 2-4, 2022 in Washington, D.C.
There are virtually no other gatherings where you can sit down with your peers and competitors to discuss truly significant common problems, with next steps resulting in both guidance and solutions.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Retirement Industry Trust Association (RITA) will host its first in-person conference since 2019, celebrating togetherness with the theme "All Together Again with Self-Directed IRAs." The conference is geared toward self-directed retirement professionals and will take place in Washington, D.C. from November 2-4, 2022.
— Gary Anetsberger, CEO of Millennium Trust Company
“We are so excited to return to in-person conferences,” said Mary Mohr, Executive Director of RITA. “This will be a reunion for so many friends and colleagues working in the retirement industry. You won’t want to miss out on the incredible networking opportunities!”
RITA’s conferences provide the latest legislative and regulatory updates from leading experts and government officials. Current topics also include real estate in SDIRAs, information on new IRS deadlines, regulatory review of alternatives in SDIRAs, and more.
“The RITA conferences are unlike anything that I have attended during the three decades in the trust business,” said Gary Anetsberger, CEO of Millennium Trust Company. “There are virtually no other gatherings where you can sit down with your peers and competitors to discuss truly significant common problems, with next steps resulting in both guidance and solutions. All trust and administrative professionals that have any interest in the Individual Retirement Account world should participate.”
The RITA Fall Conference will start on November 2, 2022 with 2 full days of speakers, panels, and roundtable sessions. It will end on November 4, 2022 with RITA Regular Members’ only discussions.
Attendees living more than 50 miles away should book accommodations in RITA’s room block at the Hilton National Mall – The Wharf. The Hilton offers on-site dining, a resort-style pool, and is located steps away from a wealth of D.C. attractions.
RITA members and non-members can register for the conference, though members receive a discounted rate. Early bird pricing is available now through September 16, 2022. To learn more and register, visit RITA’s Fall 2022 Conference event page.
ABOUT RITA
RITA is a professional trade association dedicated to expanding opportunities for all Americans to save and invest for retirement. Founded in 1987, RITA is comprised of regulated banks, trust companies, and industry-related professionals. RITA exists to be the leading educator and advocate for the self-directed retirement plan industry by providing resources, information, communication, and support to both members and investors. To learn more, visit ritaus.org.
